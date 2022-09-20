Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance Appoints New Advisory Board Members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) has appointed five new members to its Advisory Board , positioning the organization for future growth and furthering its mission of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (PRNewsfoto/National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The new members join an established group of leaders from the nation's leading foodservice and hospitality companies, with expertise in diversity, sales, training, human resources, supply chain and communications. They include:

Adolfo Aguirre , Inclusion and Diversity Partner, Darden Restaurants

Debbie Cottrell , Vice President, Operations, Cura Hospitality , an EliorNorth American Company

Andrea Flatt , National Client Group Director, American Express

Richard Obayagbona , Market Partner, Texas Roadhouse

Heather Trotter , Senior Vice President, Customer Leadership Foodservice, The Coca-Cola Company

"MFHA is thrilled to welcome these new Advisory Board members and the brands they represent, which include the most accomplished diversity, equity, and inclusion champions in the industry," said Gerry A. Fernandez, Founder & President of MFHA. "We look forward to their active engagement in advancing our DEI mission and growing our membership."

Continuing in their leadership roles as Chair and Co-chair, respectively, are Max Langenkamp, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Cintas Corporation and Martha Tomas Flynn, Sr. Director Global Development Services of Dunkin' Brands.

About MFHA

The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), as an affiliate of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry. More than 14.5 million people work at nearly 1 million foodservice outlets in the U.S. Founded in 1996, MFHA serves as a leading resource for companies large and small seeking to improve DEI and cultural competency across their organizations. MFHA provides tailored solutions and guidance that draw from a broad range of best practices, research, DEI partnerships, and expertise in current and emerging social issues. For more information, please visit mfha.net .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation