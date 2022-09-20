Milk-Bone® Launches New More Dog Campaign

Milk-Bone® is cutting through the Internet noise and excess to deliver what everyone really needs – More Dog

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk-Bone® is launching a new campaign today that makes a bold statement around what the world really needs – More Dog. With the Internet being a hub for everything excessive and superficial – from unrealistic posing and filters to fake reality dating shows – people every day are increasingly exposed to disposable content that distracts us from what matters most. However, Milk-Bone® is committed to bringing the authentic love between dogs and their humans to everyone. Everywhere. All the time.

"Milk-Bone® is always there to celebrate the simple awesomeness of dog life. We recognize and celebrate the special bond between dogs and their humans," says Ryan Thomas, VP Pet Marketing, The J.M. Smucker Co. "The over 25 dogs featured were even cast first followed by a month-long preparation that included training sessions, play dates and chemistry hangouts to ensure they were a great fit and comfortable with their human counterparts."

The world needs less doom scrolling, less fake reality love, less posing, less superficial moments, and less of everything that isn't dog. Milk-Bone is doing its part by sharing the More Dog philosophy through a comprehensive campaign featuring television, social and streaming advertising along with other relevant integrations to bring the experience to pet parents.

"I couldn't be prouder of More Dog. The campaign gives Milk-Bone®, a brand that's been around for over a century, such a fresh point of view," says Erica Roberts, Chief Creative Officer, BBH USA. "We're positioning the iconic treats and the dog/human together time they create as the antidote to this crazy overstimulated, overly connected, overly fake world we all live in. Because Milk-Bone® believes life would be simpler and more joyful if we had less of all that BS and More Dog. Hard to argue with that. Unless you're a cat person."

And, there is even more to come from the new Milk-Bone® campaign throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

