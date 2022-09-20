Methuselah Foundation Unveils ELONgevity Protection to Support Human Longevity Initiatives, Provide Access to Promising Experimental Therapies

Dogelon Mars (ELON) will be the key for terminally ill participants to unlock investigational treatments that offer a fighting chance to overcome deadly diseases

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Methuselah Foundation Co-founder and CEO David Gobel announced the formation of the ELONgevity Protection Project to promote human anti-aging efforts and provide members diagnosed with terminal diseases access to experimental therapies that promise a chance of survival.

Methuselah Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Methuselah Foundation) (PRNewswire)

While life insurance pays a benefit when a policy holder dies, ELONgevity Protection makes every effort to extend lives by actively working to get terminally ill members enrolled in scientifically promising experimental therapies, including appropriate clinical trials.

The initiative's ELONgevity Protection Clearing House will locate medical teams creating experimental treatments or programs that offer terminally diagnosed members a chance of successful application. Then an affected member will receive $50,000 to cover expenses associated with the experimental treatment and related travel and living costs. If the member dies, the contract value will be paid out to the survivor.

Because the initiative is operated by the nonprofit Methuselah Foundation, all member payments, after expenses, will be used to support ongoing longevity research.

"We are bringing longevity research to life at both the societal and individual levels," said Gobel. "The Project's work will encourage research to help us achieve the Methuselah Foundation mission of making 90 the new 50 by 2030. The Clearing House will seek to make experimental research available to individuals, providing them with a last chance to cure their terminal disease."

The initiative is currently recruiting 300 Alpha Testers who will each pay $1,000 in Dogelon Mars (ELON) tokens to participate in the Protection Clearing House. This is the first crypto transaction for the ELON that extends beyond the Dogelon Mars community and is one of the first uses of crypto that will deliver valuable off-chain utility.

ELONgevity Protection Project is the latest initiative by Methuselah Foundation, the preeminent biomedical charity focused on extending the healthy human lifespan. It was announced at Longevity Summit Dublin, the world's first gathering of leading longevity entrepreneurs, biotech companies, researchers and investors.

About Methuselah Foundation

Methuselah Foundation is a biomedical charity established in 2001, and named after Methuselah, the grandfather of Noah in the Hebrew Bible, whose lifespan was recorded as 969 years. The Foundation's mission is to make age 90 the new 50 by 2030. The organization has funded independent longevity research, underwritten several international competitions aimed at promoting scientific breakthroughs, financed dozens of companies and initiatives developing products to extend the healthy human lifespan and created or sponsored four other foundations and venture funds to promote the mission of extending healthy life. For more information, visit the Foundation website, or check it out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

