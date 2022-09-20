HiddenLayer Appoints Abigail Maines as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , the developer of a unique security platform that safeguards the machine learning models enterprise organizations use behind their most important products, welcomes Abigail Maines as their new Chief Revenue Officer. Maines was the Vice President of Channel and Commercial Sales in North America for Cybereason and brings over twenty years of experience in the SaaS market to HiddenLayer.

HiddenLayer recently emerged from stealth mode to launch the industry's first and only Machine Learning Detection & Response (MLDR) solution that detects and prevents cyberattacks targeting machine-learning-powered systems. Gartner reports that two out of every five organizations have suffered an AI privacy breach or security incident.[1]

"Now is the time to bring our product to market, and we are excited to have Abigail lead that charge," said HiddenLayer CEO Chris Sestito. "Abigail fits HL perfectly given her diverse background, which includes building companies from scratch and leading well-established $1billlion+ lines of business. She is passionate about driving meaningful security outcomes and excels at empathetic partner engagement, and will be my partner in building HiddenLayer on a strong foundation of these core values."

At Cybereason, Maines was responsible for all routes to market and led the sales team focused on mid-market customers. CRN named her to both its 2022 Channel Chiefs and Women of the Channel lists.

Before joining Cybereason, Maines was the Head of Channel Sales, Americas at Check Point Software. She led a turnaround in the Americas market characterized by double-digit increases in total bookings and partner NPS.

Prior to Check Point, Maines led Business Development for Cylance, Inc., where she led a cross-functional global team responsible for the company's most strategic partnerships.

Maines is committed to creating opportunities for women in the cybersecurity industry. In 2020 she co-founded FIERCE (Females In Every Role Change Everything) , a professional organization that accelerates the success of women in business, government, and academia for the betterment of themselves, their families, their communities, and the world.

She is also a volunteer coach for the nonprofit, Girls With Impact , a nationwide program that equips girls with the skills, knowledge and confidence to become the leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow.

"HiddenLayer is the only security product company in the world that enables its customers to detect and prevent attacks against ML models thereby protecting critical corporate assets," said Maines. "I'm excited to apply my experience from finance, sales, channel, and business development to the role of CRO. I am honored and humbled to be a part of this world-class talented team."

Maines graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo, summa cum laude, with an MBA in Corporate Finance. She lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two children.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI/ML security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by cybersecurity investment specialist firm Ten Eleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.hiddenlayer.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

