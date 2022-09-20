Domino Data Lab Announces New Ecosystem Solutions with NVIDIA to Accelerate Hybrid and Multi-Cloud MLOps Journey

New solution from Domino, NVIDIA and NetApp to help enterprises seamlessly manage ML workloads on premises and across multiple clouds

New Domino- and NVIDIA-validated reference architecture for integrated MLOps and accelerated computing enables solution providers to advance AI centers of excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced two solutions with NVIDIA ecosystem partners that accelerate customers' journeys towards hybrid MLOps.

In a major milestone complementing its Nexus hybrid and multi-cloud MLOps capabilities, a new Domino integration with NVIDIA GPUs and NetApp data management and storage solutions will allow teams to easily run AI/ML workloads in either data centers or AWS without refactoring them. To support partners as they advance AI centers of excellence with full-stack solutions, Domino has also released an NVIDIA-validated reference architecture for integrating MLOps and on-premises NVIDIA DGX systems.

Domino will showcase these newly announced capabilities as a part of its Diamond Sponsorship at NVIDIA's GTC , today through Thursday.

Becoming hybrid and multi-cloud enabled is the next step change in modern IT infrastructure. According to Forrester, 71% of organizations consider hybrid cloud support an important or critical AI platform capability for executing their AI strategy1. Enterprises need hybrid and multi-cloud data science capabilities to scale outcomes everywhere the organization operates and stores data — across clouds, cloud regions, and on-premises infrastructure. These capabilities are a must for driving innovation and time to value with data science, complying with data sovereignty laws, optimizing cost and mitigating vendor lock-in.

Domino innovates with NetApp to announce seamless AI/ML workload management across environments

To advance the hybrid MLOps vision, NetApp , provider of powerful AI data management solutions, has validated Domino Nexus as a new solution supporting the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform on Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP . Supporting evolving hybrid workload requirements, the new AWS Managed Service (AMS) solution will simplify deployment and management of large-scale applications in hybrid real-time environments.

Domino Nexus will provide a holistic view for enterprise-wide data science workloads across all regions and environments, including the newly announced AMS solution and the existing on-premises NetApp ONTAP AI integrated solution. NetApp's Cloud Manager will act as a control plane to build, secure, protect, and govern data with enterprise-class data services — including replication of data across environments with SnapMirror on Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and transfer of network-attached storage (NAS) data between on-premises and cloud object stores with Cloud Sync. This new approach automates the data science process and accelerates AI workload deployment.

"The NetApp, Domino, and NVIDIA collaboration continues to deliver industry-leading solutions," said Phil Brotherton, Vice President of Solutions and Alliances at NetApp. "As hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise IT strategies continue to evolve, we're committed to continue delivering best-in-class model training infrastructure together with our AI industry leaders."

Domino builds foundation for optimized on-premises AI center of excellence partner solutions with NVIDIA

In support of its Hybrid MLOps vision, Domino, with NVIDIA, have created an integrated MLOps and on-premises GPU reference architecture , validated by both technology providers for optimal performance across NVIDIA DGX Systems . The companies are enabling joint ecosystem solution partners such as Mark III Systems to build industry-leading, end-to-end AI platforms , systems, and software – all custom fit for customers' enterprise IT infrastructure and strategies.

"Although the transformative potential of AI is obvious, the journey to building an AI Center of Excellence is not, requiring deep, full-stack AI expertise and a diverse team," said Andy Lin, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation and CTO at Mark III Systems. "We've already seen some incredible client successes working with Domino, NVIDIA, and NetApp, and will continue to work with enterprises and institutions to realize a competitive advantage through AI."

A Flexible Path Through Complex Territories: On Premises and Multi-Cloud

Through 2026, nearly all multinational organizations will invest in local data processing infrastructure and services to mitigate against the risks associated with data transfer, according to David Menninger, SVP & Research Director at Ventana Research. Domino's strategy for hybrid MLOps—launching as a component of the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in early 2023—aims to meet this need and others commonly faced by companies as they scale data science workloads.

"The decision to train or operationalize models on premises or in the cloud is driven by model performance, security, and regulatory considerations," said Thomas Robinson, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development at Domino Data Lab. "Building an ecosystem of partner solutions helps customers navigate investment decisions in complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

"Scaling enterprise AI requires flexible solutions custom-tailored to align with IT infrastructure, policies, and practices," said Matt Hull, Vice President of Global AI Data Center Solution Sales at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA and Domino Data Lab are working together to enable our ecosystem of expert partners to help customers maximize productivity, with quick time-to-value using end-to-end AI solutions."

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, and build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com

[1] "Solving The Challenge Of Enterprise AI Infrastructure: IT Platform Trends That Are Scaling AI Success," a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, September 2021.

