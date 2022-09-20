Arkadios Adds $900MM in August, Best Month Since Launch

Seven Teams from Across Country Move to Hybrid Independent Broker/Dealer

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven wealth advisory teams have moved to hybrid independent broker/dealer Arkadios Capital, adding $900MM in combined assets under advisement to one of the fastest-growing platforms in the country.

David Millican, Founder & CEO, Arkadios (PRNewswire)

With offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the new groups continue the expansion of Arkadios Capital's geographic footprint.

"I am excited to welcome our newest partners," said David Millican, Founder and CEO. "Our platform is growing because we focus on entrepreneurs who want to serve their clients and grow their businesses. More and more successful advisors are seeing and experiencing the value of partnering with Arkadios."

Millican created Arkadios after the independent broker/dealer channel moved away from entrepreneurial-minded advisors. He led an incredibly successful registered independent advisory firm for over two decades before launching Arkadios.

The national IBD model limited growth and opportunity for business owners through consolidation and regulation. Arkadios Capital gives wealth advisors similar tools Millican used to scale his business while delivering the highest service level for his clients.

Arkadios has earned numerous national honors, including being named among the top independent broker/dealers by both Financial Planning and Financial Advisor magazines. The Association for Corporate Growth, ACG, named them one of the fastest growing companies in Georgia.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, Arkadios has grown to more than $6B in affiliated assets and more than 126 advisors with 42 offices spread across the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit arkadios.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arkadios Capital