Trina Storage enters the US market with its New Utility Scale Battery System Elementa

Trina Storage introduces the New Elementa battery system solution to the North American market at Solar power International 2022

Elementa is fully integrated utilizing its proprietary battery cells with optimized lifetime of more than 12,000 cycles

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the global energy storage solution provider is premiering at North America's leading solar event, Solar Power International (RE+) 2022, to be held in Anaheim California with the New Elementa - a flexible, safe and high-performance battery system.

The All-New Elementa – Flexible, High-Performance and Inherently Safe Battery System (PRNewswire)

Trina Storage will innovatively display the New Elementa battery system during SPI. For nearly a decade, the company has been developing, refining, and defining its in-house battery technology specifically optimized for Grid Scale applications. The cutting-edge cell technology combined with advanced Battery Management techniques make it possible to enhance the battery lifetime to over 12,000 cycles.

The Elementa battery is fully integrated with Trina's in-house Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) cells, inbuilt fire detection and suppression systems, and monitored by a dedicated Battery Management System (BMS). It offers a state-of-the-art, revenue generating Grid asset which has also been optimized for lower OPEX through flexibility, smooth installation, and efficient maintenance.

From sales, product, engineering, supply chain, business development, project execution, finance to marketing – Trina Storage has boots on the ground for all core business and supporting functions in North America. Bringing decades of experience in designing, deploying as well as operating battery storage projects across the continent, this highly experienced team understands battery storage technology and has the expertise to design unique solutions for different market applications and use cases.

The North American Market

"Trina Storage views the US as a strategic market. The BESS industry in the US and North America is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. We look forward to working together with our customers and business partners to help shape this growth story. Drawing from the company's long-standing PV manufacturing heritage, we have developed battery cell R&D, system integration as well as project development capability to bring premium battery storage products and solutions to the market." said Terry Chen, Head of Overseas Energy Storage Business.

Solar Power International (RE+) 2022 is being held at the Anaheim Convention Center, California, from Sep 19-22. Trina Storage will be exhibiting at booth no. 1628. To arrange one-on-one briefing with the Trina Storage team at the event, please contact the press office.

About Trina Storage

Trina Storage, business unit of Trina Solar, is a global energy storage system provider dedicated to transforming the way we provide energy. Our mission is to lead the renewable energy transition through cost-effective storage and to provide Solar For Everyone by expanding solar generation at scale. Building on 25 years of solar experience, we deliver cost-effective and flexible solutions to utilities and developers around the world.

More information is available on Trina Storage website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

