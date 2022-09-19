SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM NAMES FERNANDO BAUERMEISTER AS GENERAL MANAGER OF WPYO-FM ORLANDO & WSUN-FM TAMPA

Bauermeister is a media sales professional with over 25 years of experience

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTC Pink: SBSAA) named Fernando Bauermeister as General Manager of "El Nuevo Zol 95.3FM" - WPYO-FM Orlando and "El Nuevo Zol 97.1FM" -WSUN-FM Tampa. With over 25 years experience as a media sales professional, Bauermeister formed part of the SBS family in Puerto Rico from 1995-2005.

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spanish Broadcasting System Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For the last 18 years, Mr. Bauermeister has successfully launched a variety of radio stations in the Orlando and Tampa markets. Now, with SBS, Fernando is in charge of running the day-to-day operations, hiring staff, & studio buildouts.

"I am excited to come back to the SBS family and help the company grow its footprint in the Florida market. We've put together a dream team comprised of experienced and successful professionals who are actively helping local and national advertisers achieve their marketing goals. El Nuevo Zol's programming features the most influential personalities, the hottest Latin contemporary music and limited commercial interruption, for the best overall listening experience," commented Fernando Bauermeister.

"Fernando is a valuable asset to our company, he has extensive experience in the audio market, specifically in the Orlando and Tampa area. We are happy to have him on board and in a short period of time have seen great results," commented Albert Rodriguez (President & COO of SBS).

"We are glad to have Fernando back in SBS, his incredible knowledge in media sales has increased our success with the new stations in Orlando & Tampa. He has chosen a winning team and we are enjoying the positive results," said Donny Hudson (EVP of Local Media/ General Manager SBS Miami).

Fernando's vast experience in radio, has allowed him to achieve great success with the two newest SBS stations in Orlando and Tampa. We are sure that with Mr. Bauermeister's work history in the Orlando and Tampa area, the newest radio stations of the SBS family, "El Nuevo Zol 95.3FM" & "El Nuevo Zol 97.1FM", will continue to thrive and grow.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tampa, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable, and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.

Contacts:



Analysts and Investors

Analysts, Investors or Media José I. Molina

Brad Edwards Chief Financial Officer

The Plunkett Group (305) 441-6901

(212) 739-6740

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.