One Door and Movista Partner to Deliver a 'Single Pane of Glass' for In-Store Teams

Companies form a first of its kind partnership to better serve retailers, manufacturers, and distributors

BOSTON and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Door, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software, and Movista Inc., a leading provider of mobile-first and cloud-based retail execution and workforce management platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to streamline the creation and execution of compelling and profitable in-store experiences. Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will engage in joint selling and marketing activities, and work to integrate their respective technology platforms.

The association will bring together One Door's merchandising capabilities with Movista's store tasking and workforce management capabilities, enabling store teams to work more efficiently and effectively from a single, intuitive, and guided mobile user experience. This first of its kind integration will help significantly improve on-shelf availability and overall store compliance, key operational challenges for store-based retail.

"Today's store teams are being asked to do more than ever before," said One Door CEO Tom Erskine. He continued, "and they're being asked to do it with legacy, non-digital tools in their hands. The combination of our platforms will enable store teams with a 100% mobile, digital environment that not only guides them what to do but also how to do it across a wide variety of in-store tasks."

Stan Zylowski, Movista's Co-Founder and CEO added "Today retail merchandising planning and execution operate in silos, which drives lower than desired compliance rates at the shelf. Together Movista and One Door can change the game, bringing One Door's understanding of what's in every store to our robust task and workforce management capabilities. The result will be simplified in-store processes, improved efficiency, better on-shelf availability, and better customer experience in stores."

As part of this agreement the two companies will engage in co-marketing and co-selling, as well as technical product integration.

About One Door

One Door, Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based visual merchandising software. With One Door, space planners, visual merchandisers and store operations teams work across silos to plan, execute and analyze store merchandising plans in a unified, cloud-based platform. The result is higher sales, more store team efficiency, and better customer experiences. Learn more at www.onedoor.com .

About Movista

Movista is a global leader in retail execution and workforce management solutions. We believe the future of retail work is radically transparent and collaborative. As the world's first and only SaaS platform to enable collaboration between retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and distributors, we are transforming the execution of all work and engagement by all teams in the retail ecosystem. Learn more at www.movista.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

