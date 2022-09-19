CollPlant to Present at the International Conference on Biofabrication 2022 in Tuscany, Italy

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative human collagen-based technologies and products for tissue regeneration and organ manufacturing, today announced the Company will make a presentation on "Recombinant Human Collagen-based Bioinks for Biofabrication and Modeling Applications" at the International Conference on Biofabrication on September 28th. CollPlant will also have an exhibition booth at the Conference from Sept 25th-28th.

Exhibition booth #6

Presentation title: "Recombinant Human Collagen-based Bioinks for Biofabrication and Modeling Applications"

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine.

At the beginning of 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market. Later in 2021, CollPlant entered a strategic co-development agreement with 3D Systems for a 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures in combination with an implant.

