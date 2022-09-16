InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Wash Hands On-The-Go (ALL-2823)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter enjoys having a snack while riding home from school. I thought there should be a convenient way for her to sanitize her hands first," said an inventor, from Powder Springs, Ga., "so I invented the CLEAN. My design would offer an alternative to stopping to wash hands with a bottle of water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to clean hands before eating a snack on-the-go. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a sink for washing hands. As a result, it helps to prevent the transfer of germs and viruses and it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, students, workers, fast-food outlets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2823, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp