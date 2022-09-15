Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 18-Acre Wooded Site Outside Portland: Alta Amberglen

HILLSBORO, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners today announced the official groundbreaking of the company's latest luxury residential community, Alta Amberglen, located just west of Portland in Hillsboro, Oregon. With construction of the project now underway, the community is scheduled to officially open in 2024.

Located at the intersection of NE Eckert Drive and Walker Road in Hillsboro, residents of Alta Amberglen will enjoy easy access to downtown Portland either via a 20-minute drive or a nearby transit connection to the TriMet Lightrail System. Convenient shopping, dining and entertainment options can be found just one mile from the property within the Tanasbourne retail areas, including Whole Foods, Target, REI and more. Additionally, residents will enjoy a convenient commute to some of the Portland area's top employers, including Nike, Intel, Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

"Wood Partners is excited to take the next step in expanding our footprint within the Pacific Northwest with the groundbreaking of our newest property in the Portland metro area, Alta Amberglen," said Michael Nagy, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The community will be situated in the transforming Amberglen neighborhood, which is attracting a multitude of residential, commercial, and mixed-use development projects. As the area continues to grow, we look forward to serving its residents and providing a comfortable and convenient place to call home."

Once complete, Alta Amberglen will offer 326 luxury apartment homes comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as full townhome options. Each home will feature sophisticated urban accents and high-end finishes including kitchens in two color palettes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, in-unit washer and dryer sets, and wide-plank flooring throughout.

Alta Amberglen will also provide residents with numerous attractive amenities throughout the community, most notably an on-site pocket park on the south side of the property, as well as a larger 10-acre wooded area and natural stream within the community's 18-acre site. Inside the community's common areas, residents can also take advantage the state-of-the-art fitness center featuring a yoga studio, multiple co-working spaces, a game room with golf simulator, a podcast studio, and ample room for socializing with fellow residents.

Preleasing for Alta Amberglen is set for late 2023 and will be managed by Wood Residential. For more information, visit WoodPartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

