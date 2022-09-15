Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN for Third Consecutive Year

Palo Alto Networks is positioned furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that Palo Alto Networks has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the third consecutive year.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 14 vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2022 Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. The report evaluates vendors' Ability to Execute as well as their Completeness of Vision.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN," said Kumar Ramachandran, senior vice president for SASE products at Palo Alto Networks. "We believe that placing furthest to the right on the Completeness of Vision axis is a testament to our offering of a next-generation SD-WAN solution that is autonomous, integrated and secure. Moreover, we were recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Since last year, we've continued to expand our SD-WAN offering to include a flexible consumption model with bandwidth licensing on-demand, simplified operations with artificial intelligence for operations (AIOps) powered deep WAN insights, and integrated SD-branch capabilities to help customers modernize their small to midsize branches. We believe our commitment to innovation has allowed us to anticipate the industry's needs and provide our customers with industry-recognized protection."

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks Prisma® SD-WAN, visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/sase/sd-wan

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks' recognition in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, please read our blog:

https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/blog/2022/09/hat-trick-2022-gartner-mq-for-sd-wan

To read a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, please visit:

https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/gartner-sd-wan-mq-2022.html

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

"Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN" Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022.

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': WAN Edge Infrastructure, 28 March 2022

