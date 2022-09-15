OnPoint Community Credit Union Appoints Wendy Beth Oliver as Chief Legal Officer

Oliver will oversee the credit union's governance and legal functions

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union has hired attorney and finance law expert Wendy Beth Oliver to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. She joins the Executive Team of Oregon's largest credit union with more than 489,000 members and $9.3 billion in assets.

Wendy Beth Oliver, Chief Legal Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. (PRNewswire)

As Chief Legal Officer, Oliver leads OnPoint's legal strategy and team, aligns its legal and business goals, and advises the credit union on corporate governance, contracts, compliance and regulatory issues. Oliver previously served as the credit union's Vice President and General Counsel, managing the credit union's legal compliance and corporate governance.

"Wendy's extensive experience in various sectors of the financial services industry over the last 30 years is a great asset to our organization," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "As a dynamic leader with deep legal and institutional knowledge, Wendy will fuel our goals of breaking our charitable giving records, welcoming our 500,000th member and providing services and products that put money back in our members' pockets, among others. We are fortunate to have her on board in this new role as we continue to build on our commitment to our members, community and employees."

Oliver has more than 30 years of experience as a legal advisor in the financial services industry, providing outside counsel for a range of financial services companies, including banks, mortgage and small business firms, and a fintech startup. Before joining OnPoint as Chief Legal Officer, she held General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer positions at Grit Financial Inc. and Aven, a California-based fintech startup.

"For 30 years, I've counseled various financial institutions, helping them manage legal risk and compliance," said Oliver. "It's an honor to rejoin and expand my role at OnPoint, and I look forward to continuing to evolve its legal functions to protect OnPoint, its members and communities."

Oliver received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Chicago and her Juris Doctorate from Duke University School of Law. Oliver received her Master's in Public Administration from the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, where she was a Gramlich Fellow.

Oliver serves on the vestry of St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, volunteers at Brigid's Table to help prepare and serve dinners, and serves on the Oregon State Bar's Client Security Fund Committee. She lives in Clackamas County and is an avid gardener and adventurous traveler.

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:

Rob Stuart , President/Chief Executive Officer

Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

Jim Armstrong , Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

Tim Clevenger , Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

Jim Hunt , Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Steve Leugers , Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

Tory McVay , Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer

Wendy Beth Oliver , Senior Vice President/Chief Legal Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 489,000 members and with assets of $9.3 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

