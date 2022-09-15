Netcore Cloud Appoints David Stewart as Senior Vice President - Sales and Business Development in North & South America

Stewart joins to help spearhead aggressive expansion across The Americas

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a profitable SaaS company and global leader in customer communication, engagement, and retention, has appointed David Stewart as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for The Americas. This appointment comes following the company's recent announcement of plans to be generating 40% of revenue from international markets by 2025, with a greater focus on the US and Europe.

David Stewart, Senior Vice President - Sales and Business Development in North & South America (PRNewswire)

Netcore Cloud's recent Email Benchmark Report, which is a study of 100 billion emails, highlights that the adoption of AI and ML technology is driving higher inboxing and channel effectiveness in North America. Given its expertise in using the power of AI and ML in email marketing, Netcore Cloud sees a tremendous opportunity to expand further in this region. David is a seasoned sales leader with deep domain expertise in digital marketing, mobile marketing, data management, and machine learning. He has held several leadership roles at global organizations like Camera IQ, ZineOne, and Treeline Inc., and will now serve as Netcore's SVP of Sales and Business Development in North and South America.

Commenting on the appointment, Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud, said, "With David's appointment, we at Netcore Cloud have undertaken another strategic move towards our US expansion aspiration. Given his extensive pool of experience in Sales and, more specifically, his in-depth understanding of SaaS, we are confident about his contribution towards scaling up our business in these regions. We look forward to reaching new targets with his support."

David Stewart added, "I am thrilled to join the senior leadership team at Netcore to continue our growth in North and South America. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join a company of this size that is profitable, boot-strapped, and aggressively growing. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth for the company and scaling the team."

The company has appointed several key senior leaders in the North American region in the past year. The company has also very recently ventured into a strategic relationship with AWS, Inc. ensuring uptime across geographies resulting in a better customer experience.

About Netcore Cloud:

Netcore Cloud harnesses technology to build human connections. We help eCommerce and D2C brands deliver AI-powered customer experiences across virtually all touchpoints - email, mobile, web, and beyond. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with offices throughout Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Netcore serves over 5,000 clients across 40 countries, delivers over 20 billion emails a month, and tracks upwards of 120 trillion marketing events every year. Global brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Crocs, Hamleys, McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and The Body Shop trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention initiatives at scale.

For more information, visit https://netcorecloud.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898622/Welcome_David.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495164/Netcore_Cloud_Logo.jpg

Netcore Cloud (PRNewsfoto/Netcore Cloud) (PRNewswire)

