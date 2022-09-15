BIOTECH IS ONE OF THE FIRST TO USE REGULATION CROWDFUNDING TO HELP FIND A CURE FOR CHEMICAL ADDICTION.

BIOTECH IS ONE OF THE FIRST TO USE REGULATION CROWDFUNDING TO HELP FIND A CURE FOR CHEMICAL ADDICTION.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Sciences, Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc an international Rx solution company targeting drug and alcohol addiction cures and treatments, announced today it has begun its Regulation Crowdfunding, (RCF); Offering Page.

Companies use Regulation Crowdfunding (RCF) to offer and sell securities to the investing public giving the public the opportunity to participate in the early capital raising activities of start-up and early-stage companies and businesses. The SEC requires all transactions under Regulation Crowdfunding take place online through an SEC-Registered Intermediary, ACT Sciences is using the Netcapital Funding Portal.

"We have been working hard for 2 years, bringing together top scientists to research, develop, and test new breakthrough cures", said Jack Levine ACTS CEO. "Now we are one of the first biotech companies using Regulation Crowdfunding to help fund our pursuit of an Rx cure for chemical addiction." Videolink: https://www.addictioncuretherapeuticsciences.com/act-videos

Over 25 Million Americans suffer from Drug Addiction, and this number has been growing for decades, recently accelerating at unprecedented rates. With fentanyl and other drugs freely moving into our Country, experts are predicting the U.S. addiction and overdose problem will only grow larger and faster than ever before.

"When we started ACTS we wanted to address meth addiction first, it's the only drug addiction without a replacement drug therapy, let alone a cure", said Mike Lambert ACTS COO. "Our first two theories showing promising potential, use endocannibinoid and epigenetic compounds, and are being tested against meth addiction first."

About ACT SCIENCES INC - Addiction Cure Therapeutic Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm advancing first in class therapeutics to treat and cure the disease of drug and alcohol addiction. ACTS' Scientists and Physicians are working towards an FDA approved Rx cure for chemical addiction. Visit: https://www.addictioncuretherapeuticsciences.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES Inc., in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature. Forward-looking statements describe ACT Sciences' future plans, projections, strategies and expectations based on assumptions, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of ADDICTION CURE THERAPEUTIC SCIENCES, Inc. Actual results could differ materially from those projected. ACT SCIENCES is not liable for any actions, decisions or damages as a result of information in this release.

ACTS Contact:

MIKE LAMBERT

P. 954-684-4782

MikeLambert@ACTScures.COM

View original content:

SOURCE ACT Sciences