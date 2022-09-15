Bandwidth Selected By GoTo As Primary Communications Platform to Power Global Growth

Expands partnership to support GoTo's rapidly growing portfolio worldwide with Bandwidth's full suite of cloud-native voice, messaging and emergency services

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced an expanded partnership with GoTo , the all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support. Bandwidth will now be GoTo's primary communications provider globally, including for the flagship GoTo Connect unified communications as a service product, and deliver cloud-native voice, messaging and emergency services to power GoTo's rapidly growing portfolio serving nearly one million customers.

Bandwidth will now be GoTo’s primary communications provider globally, including for the flagship GoTo Connect product, and deliver cloud-native voice, messaging and emergency services to power GoTo’s rapidly growing portfolio serving nearly one million customers. (PRNewswire)

"GoTo's vision is to empower our customers to get work done anywhere, at any time, without disruption–and we trust Bandwidth to be a key part of achieving that vision," said Paddy Srinivasan, GoTo's Chief Executive Officer. "Bandwidth has the enterprise-grade capabilities and telecom expertise to grow with us as we expand into new geographies and scale with rising customer demand, while delivering on our goal of near 100 percent uptime performance."

"We're proud to expand this partnership with one of the original cloud communications innovators that continues to lead with the incredibly popular suite of GoTo products," said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer. "As GoTo customers ourselves, we know firsthand the quality user experience and seamless technology you get with GoTo. It's great working with the GoTo team to help them reach their growth goals and deliver exceptional experiences for their customers worldwide."

GoTo, which rebranded from LogMeIn earlier this year, has long been a pioneer and leader in cloud communications services. Anchored by one app, one admin system, and a hyperfocus on security and reliability, GoTo has designed its portfolio to give customers a one-stop shop for multichannel communications to connect and support their workforces. In the expanded partnership, Bandwidth will provide GoTo with a full suite of services, including inbound, outbound and toll free voice and telephone numbers globally; SMS, MMS and 10DLC messaging; and global emergency services.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by a network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.