Emily Ratajkowski Turns Heads in New York in LILYSILK Silk Poppy Skirt

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, was the clothing of choice for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski when she was spotted looking seriously stylish on the streets of New York on August 23 as she headed to a concert wearing the LILYSILK Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski looking seriously stylish in her LILYSILK Silk Poppy Skirt in New York (PRNewswire)

The American model, actress and author was looking so stylish that her street look was covered by multiple top media outlets including British Vogue, Elle Netherlands with Harper's Bazaar saying that Ms. Ratajkowski "put an edgy spin on the romantic ensemble by pairing the set with a pair of black knee-high Cowgirl boots." Emily Ratajkowski has graced the Paris Fashion Week runway and Milan Fashion Week. Earlier this year, she also attended television talk show ZIWE and explore female empowerment.

A clear-cut case of contemporary meets classic, this ultra-cool midi silk skirt is inspired by 90s minimalist aesthetic. A best-seller from the LILYSILK Spring 2022 Collection, the bias-cut adds comfort and movement, making it an ideal piece to be worn at home for a touch of luxury, or as an elevated essential for the spring social calendar. Paired with LILYSILK's matching Osmanthus shirt of the same edition makes styling easier and more fashion-forward than ever before.

"Emily Ratajkowski brings us a really fresh look," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Silk has always represented elegance, femininity, and fashion but now we are spicing up women's wardrobes with our classy silk pieces such as the Silk Poppy Skirt. Our hope is that more people can express their style and personality wearing LILYSILK."

Crafted from only the finest natural fibers, LILYSILK seeks to inspire people to live spectacularly—and the stars agree. In recent months several high-profile celebrities including Viola Davis, Nina Dobrev, and Anne Hathaway, and have been spotted out and about looking absolutely spectacular in LILYSILK.

