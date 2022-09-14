DOLE ADDS ANOTHER TRIO OF ON-TREND FLAVOR VARIETIES TO ITS POPULAR CHOPPED SALAD KIT LINE

Most recognized packaged salad brand leverages popularity of Thai, dill and maple taste trends to expand its Chopped! Salad Kit line

CHARLOTTE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the country's best-selling chopped salad kit lines is growing again with a trio of new offerings. Dole Food Company, Inc. is expanding its popular DOLE® Chopped! Salad Kit line with three new flavors this fall that showcase the latest global and regional flavor trends.

The three kits – DOLE® Chopped! Tropical Thai Salad Kit, DOLE® Chopped! Maple Pecan Salad Kit and DOLE® Chopped! Double Dill Salad Kit – contain no artificial colors or flavors and continue the Dole Chopped! tradition of combining fresh chopped DOLE® lettuces and vegetables with toppings and original dressings to offer a ribbon of flavor in every bite.

DOLE ® Chopped! Tropical Thai Salad Kit : Chopped DOLE ® Iceberg and Green Leaf Lettuces and Carrots topped with coconut chips, dried mango, cashews and Dole's Thai Chili Dressing.



DOLE ® Chopped! Maple Pecan Salad Kit : Chopped DOLE ® Iceberg and Green Leaf Lettuces and Carrots topped with candied maple pecans, crumbled garlic croutons and Dole's Maple Vinaigrette Dressing.



DOLE® Chopped! Double Dill Salad Kit: Chopped DOLE® Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Green and Red Cabbage, Carrots and Green Onions topped with CRISPY DILLIES® and Dole's Creamy Dill Dressing.

The three new kits capitalize on triple-digit sales growth of dill and maple vinaigrette dressing products and double-digit sales growth of Thai sweet chili grocery items since last year. The launch also brings the number of DOLE® Chopped! Salad Kit offerings to 17 and Dole's line of packaged salad mixes, slaws, kits and meal solutions to 67.

"We continue to give shoppers more reasons to enjoy DOLE® salads as part of our larger mission of motivating families toward healthier living and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables," said William Goldfield, Dole's director of corporate communications. "The new trio of convenient, nutritious meals that showcase the latest global and regional flavor trends have been created to entice both salad-eaters and non-salad-eaters this fall and beyond."

To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

For all Dole fresh fruit and vegetable products plus recipes and nutritional resources, visit www.dole.com and Dole's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole plc is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

