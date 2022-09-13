With Potential New 55+ Neighborhoods in Popular Markets in AZ, CA & WA, Shea Homes to Tap Consumers in Designing Innovative New 55+ Trilogy Boutique Community™ Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy® by Shea Homes® the premier brand in 55+ housing, is planning to give more buyers the opportunity to experience Trilogy's hallmark lifestyle through an exciting new offering, Trilogy Boutique Communities™. Offering a vibrant 55+ lifestyle in sophisticated, yet laid-back settings that the Trilogy brand is known for, but on a smaller, more intimate scale, Trilogy Boutique Communities are designed for buyers who enjoy the experience of the amenitized lifestyle and community.

Trilogy by Shea Homes Logo (PRNewsFoto/Shea Homes) (PRNewsfoto/Shea Homes) (PRNewswire)

Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Announces New Community Offering and National Consumer Research Initiative

Trilogy Boutique Communities will feature vibrant Clubs that offer much more than just social gathering spaces, and like their larger Trilogy Resort Community counterparts, these communities and their Clubs will be designed to bring neighbors together in the pursuit of fun, wellness, and adventure. Shea is initially targeting several popular 55+ destinations including Phoenix, AZ (west valley), the San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles markets in CA, and the Seattle/Tacoma, WA market for the launch of 5 Trilogy Boutique communities.

To match community design with customer desires, Trilogy is embarking on a consumer research initiative seeking input from homebuyers to help shape the future amenities and features of these exciting Trilogy Boutique Communities. Interested homebuyers are invited to participate in this research and share their desires, preferences, and input on the kinds of lifestyle experiences, activities, amenities and homes that resonate with them today and will help shape the features of this new community offering.

"The Trilogy lifestyle has been relentlessly focused for over 20 years on helping our homeowner Members achieve their personal goals for transformation and growth by creating a unique lifestyle committed to wellness of mind and body, connection with neighbors who quickly become close friends, and freedom to explore and expand their horizons," says Jeff McQueen, President of the Shea Homes Active Lifestyle division. "We're incredibly excited about this new opportunity for our customers and look forward to learning directly from them as they help us to innovate our business and further expand our offering to 55+ buyers. We know from serving tens of thousands of homeowners in our current communities that today's homebuyers are seeking out new and different ways to spend their precious time. Our homeowners share very common desires to enhance their overall personal wellness; enrich their day to day lives; enjoy a fun and vibrant lifestyle; find new ways to contribute to their communities; and make meaningful connections that create community and kinship. Our goal remains to create communities that tap into those needs and offer exciting new opportunities suited for today's homebuyers in locations they prefer through the introduction of Trilogy Boutique Communities."

We're excited to invite interested 55+ homebuyers to help shape these future communities by signing up to participate in Trilogy's national research initiative. Visit ResearchForTrilogy.com to learn more.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®

The Shea Homes ® Active Lifestyle Communities division currently has 55+ and resort lifestyle communities available or currently selling in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, having been engaged in selling new homes at numerous award-winning 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, focusing on overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts, and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study every year since 2013. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

Shea Homes logo (PRNewsfoto/Shea Homes) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes