RealTruck's leading PowerStep brand, AMP Research, opens new facility

33-year-old innovative accessories provider expands capabilities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, announces the addition of a new manufacturing facility in Brea, Calif., for its leading powered-step brand, AMP Research, which was founded 33 years ago as a research and development firm of motocross bike parts and accessories. RealTruck, Inc., formally Truck Hero, Inc., acquired Lund, Intl., the parent company of AMP Research, in 2019 and added the brand to its portfolio of 28 aftermarket accessories product lines.

“We are committed to making high quality, industry leading products to serve customer demand,'' said Tammy Gracek, chief operating officer of accessories at RealTruck. “We are so thrilled to have our new AMP facility where we can produce, house and ship products more effectively, due to the increased space. It is our goal to exceed customer demand and expectations every time they step into and out of their vehicle.” (PRNewswire)

Visionary AMP Founder Horst Leitner was an innovator and expert on motorcycles and mountain bikes. What began as a one-man operation is now a top-tier automotive manufacturer that produces running-boards, bed extenders and more. Some of AMP's most notable products on RealTruck.com are the BEDSTEP2™ , BEDXTENDER HD™ and its most popular product, the POWERSTEP™ , which was featured by RealTruck in its recent "first date" spot that went live earlier this year.

The new 104,000 square foot facility showcases ceilings approximately 45 feet high, allowing isles to house 12 stacked pallets for product compared to eight in its previous complex. Prior to the new build, AMP Research ran out of two separate spaces in Tustin and Fullerton. The Brea facility houses all 150 employees and office spaces, including shipping and receiving. The biggest upgrade, though, is probably increasing dock spaces from two to 10.

"We simply outgrew our previous facility to the point where production, shipping and the receiving areas were severely impacted due to the lack of space," said Richard Hamilton, vice president of operations at AMP. "At our previous facility, the shipping dock had such limited space that it caused semi-trucks to back up in our lot as they waited for a dock door. In some cases, the trucks had to wait out on the street. With our new facility, we can quickly get parts in and orders shipped out to our customers much more efficiently. It is great to have the whole team back under one roof, expand our production lines and increase capacity to serve our growing demand."

