Paychex Launches Industry's First Voice-Activated Payroll Solution At HR Technology Conference & Expo

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has announced an enhanced user experience to Paychex Flex®, the company's SaaS-based HR software solution, a new conversational artificial intelligence (AI) feature called Paychex Voice Assist. Paychex Voice Assist enables payroll admins to run payroll through any Google Assistant-compatible device for a hands-free experience, simplifying and automating the payroll process with the sound of a verified user's voice. Capabilities of the feature include starting a pay period or acting on one already in progress, applying standard pay, making adjustments, reviewing totals, and submitting payroll for processing through a robust and resilient AI assistant with built-in verifications for user authentication

Paychex is the first HCM solutions provider to offer voice-activated payroll. Leveraged with the HCM capabilities of Paychex Flex, Paychex Voice Assist allows busy business leaders and payroll admins to receive real-time notifications with payroll data insights, review and adjust hours and pay rates, and submit checks for payday. The feature also helps to reduce the administrative burden of logging into a payroll system by allowing users to process payroll using Google Assistant-enabled devices—whether that's a phone, smartwatch, speaker, or smart display.

According to a 2022 Paychex analysis of Paychex Flex user data, more than a third of payroll administrators have submitted payroll for their employees from multiple remote locations within a one-month period, demonstrating the need for technology solutions that drive efficiency and improve workflows.

"At Paychex, we're constantly monitoring data, market challenges, and consumer technology trends to innovate to meet the needs of our clients," said Tom Hammond, vice president of Corporate Strategy and Product Management at Paychex. "Paychex Voice Assist was created to drive efficiency, empowering business leaders to manage payroll within seconds from anywhere and at any time."

Security & Privacy

Paychex Voice Assist was built with a layered approach for authentication that includes a secure voice pin, voice match technology, and account lock checkpoints as Paychex Flex users engage with the Google Assistant technology to ensure proper verification. To help prevent fraudulent activity, the feature is only available to run payroll for existing employees that have been set up in Paychex Flex.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Paychex, bringing the power of Google Assistant to human resources professionals around the U.S.," said Rebecca Nathenson, Director of Product Management at Google. "This industry-first product demonstrates voice technology's ability to transform the way we work, enabling hands-free, seamless payroll processing wherever you're located."

Attendees of the 2022 HR Technology Conference & Expo in Las Vegas this September 13-16 will be the first in the industry to test Paychex Voice Assist on the expo floor. Devices with interactive demos will be available at the Paychex booth (#3410) for attendees to experience the capabilities of Paychex Flex and the benefits of an all-in-one HR platform. Paychex experts will also present two in-person educational sessions during the conference highlighting the technology solutions available for today's HR professionals and how businesses can make decisions with HR analytics and reporting. For a complete overview of how to connect with Paychex at HR Tech, visit pages.paychex.com/HR-Tech-Fall-2022.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 730,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2022 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

