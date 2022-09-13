MEDIA ADVISORY: Jeep® Brand to Host Press Conference and Debut Popular Camp Jeep at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

MEDIA ADVISORY: Jeep® Brand to Host Press Conference and Debut Popular Camp Jeep at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand will be charging up the Motor City with new Jeep vehicle reveals and consumer activations planned for the first-ever, indoor/outdoor Detroit Auto Show hosted by the NAIAS at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza.

Jeep® brand logo (PRNewsfoto/FCA US LLC) (PRNewswire)

WHAT: Jeep brand press conference

WHERE: 2022 Detroit Auto Show (Jeep brand booth), Huntington Place in Detroit

WHEN: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 8:35 – 9:05 a.m. EDT

WHO: Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO, and Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America

WATCH: Vehicle reveals can be viewed live on the Jeep brand YouTube channel.

In addition to a scheduled press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14 (details below), the Jeep brand will roll out several family-friendly attractions during the Detroit Auto Show, including:

Camp Jeep : This rugged indoor test track will debut at the Detroit Auto Show for the first time, showcasing the latest Jeep brand vehicles running terrain obstacles that include a 23-foot tall mountain with 45-degree approach and departure angles (show floor, adjacent to the Jeep brand booth)

Jeep Brand Sweet Treats: During the show's opening weekend ( Sept. 16-18 ), consumers can sample three Jeep brand-inspired "dessert-rated" ice cream flavors, created in partnership with Detroit's own : During the show's opening weekend (), consumers can sample three Jeep brand-inspired "dessert-rated" ice cream flavors, created in partnership withown Milk & Froth Ice Cream (Jeep brand vehicle display outside of Huntington Place). More details are available in the Jeep brand newsroom

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis