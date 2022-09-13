Hilco Streambank Announces Acquisition or License Opportunity: Robust Amphibious Vehicle Intellectual Property Portfolio

Initial Indications of Interest Due November 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking offers to acquire or license the intellectual property portfolio supporting innovative amphibious vehicles. The available assets include a sizable patent portfolio covering multiple product families worldwide, CAD files, bills of materials, test data, specifications, more than a dozen unique trademarks, and additional related materials.

Initial indications of interest are due to Hilco Streambank on or before November 7, 2022. The assets are being offered for sale or license via private transaction on behalf of the developer and manufacturer of the technology.

The covered technology is pioneering in addressing a fundamental challenge in producing high-utility amphibious vehicles, namely, achieving high speeds on both water and land with minimal transition time. The patent portfolio covers a number of territories, including the U.S., China, Europe, and the U.K., and several key technology areas, including concept and design, wheel retraction and steering, engine cooling, powertrain, hull and hydrodynamics, and more.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented, "This technology is the culmination of decades of innovation and more than $200 million in research and development, representing a significant advancement in the field of amphibious vehicle technology." Fried continued, "Consumer and commercial applications of this technology are wide-ranging and should interest many potential buyers or licensees. These vehicles continue to operate worldwide as tender to yachts, rescue and patrol in coastal areas, and general recreation. There are clear paths forward to further develop markets including leisure, military, hunting, search and rescue, agriculture, luxury, and other utility applications."

Interested parties may click here to learn more and are encouraged to contact Hilco to access confidential information.

Gabe Fried CEO gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Richelle Kalnit SVP rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Jordon Parker VP jparker@hilcoglobal.com 719.821.0894 Stella Silverstein Analyst ssilverstein@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital investments.

