FlexGen Expands Leadership with Key Executive Team Hires

Leading Energy Storage Solutions and Software Tech Provider Announces Diane Giacomozzi as Chief Operations Officer and Hugh Scott as Chief Technology Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexGen Power Systems, Inc. ("FlexGen", or the "Company"), a leading energy storage solution and software technology provider, has announced two key executive hires to the company's leadership team. The company brings on Diane Giacomozzi as Chief Operating Officer and Hugh Scott as Chief Technology Officer. The expanded leadership team provides a strong foundation for continued growth for FlexGen. The company has announced $250 million in funding in the past year, most recently a $100 million Series C in July. Energy storage is positioned for record growth with the energy transition being further accelerated with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diane and Hugh to the FlexGen executive team. Their talent and experience are a perfect fit for our business and our mission to speed the important and timely energy transition. Our customers are essential to the grid evolution and we are proud to enable the most technically sophisticated battery storage solutions. Diane and Hugh have demonstrated the ability to design and deliver the future grid with energy storage at the center of it," said Kelcy Pegler, CEO of FlexGen.

Diane Giacomozzi

Diane has over 35 years of experience in corporate operations, business development, strategic planning and EPC project and program management. She held executive positions for two of the largest energy infrastructure organizations, MasTec and Quanta Services, where she successfully developed operations teams in the clean energy and renewable business sectors. Her leadership style is one that promotes personal growth, collaboration and initiative.

Hugh Scott

Hugh Scott is the Chief Technology Officer for FlexGen. Prior to joining FlexGen, Hugh had a multi-decade career as an information and data technologist who specialized in creating successful businesses. He co-founded Together Solar, a leading B2B renewable energy company and served as a technology executive with NRG. Hugh has held senior technology and P&L leadership roles in several industries including investment banking, telecommunications, retail and renewable energy. He holds a PhD in Computer Science, from Warwick University (UK) and a BSc in Mathematics and Physics from University of Glasgow (UK).

FlexGen is dedicated to providing best-in-class service and performance for its customers, seeking to ensure safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. FlexGen's industry-leading HybridOS energy management system platform delivers the full stack of energy storage value, including ancillary services, capacity, and energy markets. FlexGen runs a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets operating throughout the United States with Investor Owned Utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

About FlexGen Power Systems, Inc.

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today's energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.

