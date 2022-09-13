Enformion Accelerates Growth Investing in People and Technology to Empower Informed Decisions

Company Taps Executives' Deep Knowledge to Produce Actionable Intelligence for Financial Services, eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Management, Legal and Government Agencies

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enformion , an innovative data and analytics provider, announced today they have experienced one of their most successful years in company history in terms of product enhancement, business growth and talent acquisition. These accomplishments markedly expand Enformion's footprint and illustrate the company's commitment to providing the most comprehensive identity verification, fraud mitigation, contact enrichment and right party contact products in the market.

As part of their 2022 growth strategy, Enformion announced today that it has merged with Tracers . Tracers' online platform provides powerful search technology and cloud-based solutions to drive actionable information for the professional investigation and legal industries.

Enformion has also integrated a newly launched B2B platform and self-service API application at Endato.com to provide self-service access to publicly available data via API and search tools. The Enformion team identified a market need for businesses to access an in-depth catalog of services for contact enrichment, caller ID, lead enrichment, sales and recruiting sourcing and powerful skip tracing solutions. From start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, product owners can empower their applications and organizations with powerful solutions through enrichment of people and business data with over 240 million people profiles and 180 million business profiles.

"Enformion has experienced rapid growth in 2022, significantly enhancing our data coverage, aggregation and analytics products with powerful machine learning and AI initiatives," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "Additionally, we have expanded our leadership team and talent with key executive hires to accelerate Identity Verification (IDV) and Fraud Risk Solutions. With decades-long expertise, we are confident this success will continue as we strive to develop and deliver industry-leading products to help customers make the best data-informed decisions."

To further accelerate growth and focus on IDV and Fraud and Risk Solutions, Enformion has appointed two industry executives with extensive experience in data and financial services to its leadership team.

Chuck Lundquist, a 15 year industry executive, has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Chuck's career is highlighted by strategic and transformational leadership within business and technology sectors, most recently in the Financial Services industry. Chuck is leading the charge on sales strategy, with the key initiatives centering on new product growth, data science, streaming, and analytics as well as expansion into fraud mitigation and identity verification (IDV).

Additionally, Venkat Bhardwaj has been named Chief Product Officer. Venkat has 25 years of experience in the world of big data with a focus on the financial and tech industries. In this role, Venkat will oversee the client product roadmap and delivery, data science and analytical outputs, including ML/AI scores, and research and strategy optimization. Venkat's focus on building identity verification, fraud and risk solutions solidifies Enformion's best in class product offerings.

About Enformion

Enformion is an innovative data and analytics company founded by pioneers in data technology with over two decades of experience. Enformion provides a self-service platform with 120 billion public and proprietary records from over 6,000 data sources, including more than 240 million consumer profiles. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we provide an unparalleled and comprehensive view of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. Our family of solutions, including Tracers and Endato, empower businesses throughout the United States to make informed decisions that maximize knowledge, improve efficiencies, and better serve the needs of their clients.

For more information about our customized government and business solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.

