DERMALA, A CONSUMER DERMATOLOGY COMPANY, INTRODUCES DAILY-USE BODY SPRAY FOR BLEMISH-PRONE SKIN

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, the only personalized, clinically proven treatment for acne powered by the human microbiome, extends its product range to include a daily-use body spray for blemish-prone skin.

Launching today, Baby Got BACNE™ is a gentle yet powerful body spray that banishes body breakouts in hard-to-reach areas like the chest, shoulders, and back. Utilizing DERMALA's unique SE Microbiome® and SE Sugar™ Complexes, Baby Got BACNE works to support beneficial skin bacteria while targeting acne-associated bacteria, balancing the skin microbiome to heal breakouts and stop them before they start.

Baby Got BACNE is the first product in the DERMALA Body Acne line, with future launches to follow. With twice-daily use, Baby Got BACNE gets excess oil under control while gently exfoliating the skin. In addition to the SE Microbiome and SE Sugar Complexes, it is formulated with powerful ingredients such as niacinamide, witch hazel extract, and salicylic acid to help open pores, exfoliate and target acne-causing bacteria.

"We know that acne does not just happen on the face only. In fact, body acne is a top concern for many of our current customers," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D. MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "We decided to develop the Baby Got BACNE soothing spray to help our customers control body acne in hard-to reach-areas by targeting acne-causing bacteria, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria, and getting the skin microbiome back into balance."

Baby got BACNE body spray is incorporated into the DERMALA personalization platform, a user-friendly digital engagement tool that DERMALA customers use to receive individual recommendations for the best combination of topical and ingestible products and product formulations for both the face and body acne.

Visit www.dermala.com to learn more about Baby Got BACNE, and all other products in the range. All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that improve skin health naturally.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop the next generation of science-backed, personalized, human microbiome-powered, clinically tested, and patented topical and ingestible products for chronic skin conditions and skin wellness. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

