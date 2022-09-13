BONNIE RAITT RELEASES HER CAPITOL RECORDS MUSIC VIDEO CATALOG REMASTERED FOR HD

AND CONTINUES SUCCESSFUL TOUR AFTER RELEASE OF LATEST STUDIO ALBUM JUST LIKE THAT…

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Raitt has just finished releasing her entire Capitol Records music video catalog in remastered High Definition video. A joint initiative was launched in 2019 between YouTube Music and Universal Music Group to upgrade some of the most iconic music videos of all time to the highest visual quality, to ensure that current and future generations will be able to see and hear timeless classics as they've never been experienced before. Raitt has joined this initiative with the re-release of 13 of her Capitol Records era music videos made between 1989 – 2006, available now on her Official YouTube Channel.

Four videos from Raitt's timeless March 1989 classic Nick of Time were the first to be re-released, including "Love Letter," "Nick Of Time," "Have A Heart," and "Thing Called Love" (a truly iconic, flirtatious video clip featuring noted actor/musician Dennis Quaid). The reissue of the videos coincided with the induction of Nick of Time (32nd Annual GRAMMY-winner for Album of the Year) as one of 25 benchmark audio recordings for this year's National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress has chosen to preserve Nick of Time as a recording that helped shape our nation's history and culture, bringing the registry up to 600 works. (Read the full list of 2022 inductees here .)

Additionally, three singles from Raitt's 7x-platinum June 1991 album Luck Of the Draw were remastered, including the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 chart success "Something To Talk About," as well as the album's second single, the stirring Top 20 ballad "I Can't Make You Love Me" (stunning in black-and-white also features special guest Bruce Hornsby's silhouette on piano). These two heartfelt videos were followed by the declarative rocker "Not The Only One," which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992, the sultry Top 20 hit "Love Sneakin' Up On You," the forecasting lamenter "Storm Warning," and from her Fundamental album "Blue For No Reason."

And just this week, the last three music videos from Bonnie's Capitol Records era are now available in vivid high-definition - the yearning ballad "You," the plaintive "One Belief Away," and "Two Lights In The Nighttime," a duet featuring Ben Harper from the 2006 DVD/CD live concert, Bonnie Raitt and Friends, one of two full-length concert films Bonnie released during her time at Capitol Records, the other being Road Tested which was released in 1995. To watch the HD music videos on her Official YouTube Channel, click HERE.

Bonnie Raitt is having an incredible year after releasing her critically acclaimed 21st album 'Just Like That…,' receiving the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award, being honored with the Icon Award at this year's Billboard Women In Music Awards and was included in Billboard Magazine's "Grammy 2023" predictions . In March, Raitt embarked on a 75-date US tour, including multiple sold-out shows in Boston, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Washington DC, NYC, and the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Her most recent album Just Like That …, captured the attention of fans and critics as it landed at #1 on six different Billboard charts in its week of release. The album was perched at #1 on the Americana Radio Album Chart for ten consecutive weeks. "Made Up Mind" remained in the top three spots on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks, with the track also making it on top Spotify and Apple Music playlists, including Rockin' Vibes, Americana Icons, Got Blues, Grade A, Made for Spatial Audio, New Music Daily, and New In Rock & Roadhouse. Currently, "Livin' For The Ones" is Raitt's next single at radio, having already garnered attention by several AAA and Americana stations.

Raitt is preparing for her next leg of the Just Like That… tour alongside special guests Mavis Staples and Marc Cohn, beginning with a sold-out show in Napa on September 17th and running through November 19th. Raitt looks forward to more shows in the US next year and is going to Australia in April.

You can find more information about Bonnie's album release and upcoming shows at bonnieraitt.com

JUST LIKE THAT… SEPTEMBER / OCTOBER / NOVEMBER 2022 TOUR DATES

With Special Guest Mavis Staples

17-Sept Oxbow RiverStage Napa, CA - SOLD OUT

18-Sept The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

20-Sept Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA

22-Sept Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

24-Sept The Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

27-Sept The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

With Special Guest Marc Cohn

30-Sep ASU Gammage Tempe, AZ - SOLD OUT

1-Oct Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ - SOLD OUT

4-Oct Kiva Auditorium Albuquerque, NM

5-Oct Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX

7-Oct Majestic Theatre San Antonio, TX

8-Oct Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie, TX

2-Nov ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

4-Nov Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land, TX

5-Nov Mahalia Jackson Theater New Orleans, LA

8-Nov Thalia Mara Hall Jackson, MS

9-Nov BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL

11-Nov Johnny Mercer Theatre Savannah, GA

12-Nov St. Augustine Amphitheater St Augustine, FL - SOLD OUT

15-Nov King Center Melbourne, FL - SOLD OUT

16-Nov Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL

18-Nov Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL - SOLD OUT

19-Nov Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL

ABOUT BONNIE RAITT

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award-winning albums, Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw, which featured hits, "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me" among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

Raitt's widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release Slipstream sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top-selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, Dig In Deep (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the US, United Kingdom, and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water, and forest protection since the mid-'70s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy), which produced the historic concerts, album, and movie NO NUKES, and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice, and human rights, as well as creator's rights and music education.

ABOUT MAVIS STAPLES

Hailed by NPR as "one of America's defining voices of freedom and peace," Staples is the kind of once-in-a-generation artist whose impact on music and culture would be difficult to overstate. She's both a Blues and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer; a civil rights icon; a GRAMMY Award-winner; a chart-topping soul/gospel/R&B pioneer; a National Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient; and a Kennedy Center honoree. She marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., performed at John F. Kennedy's inauguration, and sang in Barack Obama's White House. She's collaborated with everyone from Prince and Bob Dylan to Arcade Fire and Hozier, blown away countless festivalgoers from Newport Folk and Glastonbury to Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, performed with The Band at The Last Waltz, and graced the airwaves on Fallon, Colbert, Ellen, Austin City Limits, Jools Holland, the GRAMMYs, and more. At a time when most artists begin to wind down, Staples ramped things up, releasing a trio of critically acclaimed albums in her 70's with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy that prompted Pitchfork to rave that "her voice has only gained texture and power over the years" and People to proclaim that she "provides the comfort of a higher power."

ABOUT MARC COHN

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad "Walking in Memphis," Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation's most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller's pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

