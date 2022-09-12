Thirstie and Brown-Forman Launch Benriach Single Malt Scotch Whisky E-Commerce Partnership With Debut of Digital Storefront

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirstie, the leading e-commerce provider for beverage alcohol brands, today announced its partnership with Benriach Single Malt Scotch Whisky through the launch of the brand's store for U.S. consumers to purchase whisky online. Benriach is the first brand within Brown-Forman's prestigious spirits portfolio to have a branded online shopping experience in the U.S.

Benriach's online shop, powered by Thirstie, will provide consumers with a seamless digital experience through Thirstie's retail integration and partnerships.

Since the launch of Thirstie's proprietary platform in 2016, the company has demonstrated a strong commitment to compliance, enabling a three-tier compliant branded e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol suppliers. The technology, built by Thirstie, has a sophisticated retail algorithm that dynamically determines product availability based on pricing set by retail partners and tax calculations based on the market. Thirstie's front-end technology delivers a unique branded experience for adult consumers.

"e-Commerce within the spirits industry is rapidly growing, as adult consumers continue to shop online," stated Laura Petry, VP Group Brand Director - Emerging Brands. "At Brown-Forman, we are the champion of consumers, shoppers, customers, and trade. They are at the heart of everything we do. When looking for a partner to deliver a branded e-commerce experience, it was critical to find a solution that delivers a compliant experience and adheres to the regulations within beverage alcohol. We are excited to partner with Thirstie to launch our Benriach branded storefront within the US."

Benriach, based in Speyside, Scotland, is part of Brown-Forman's Single Malt Scotch Whisky family crafted under the guidance of Master Blender Rachel Barrie. Its unique whisky-making heritage and extensive flavor profile attract consumers globally, especially in the U.S. market. Benriach's digital storefront will enable U.S. customers to purchase the brand's extraordinary range of whiskies delivered or shipped directly to their homes.

"We are excited for Thirstie's partnership with Benriach coming to life with the launch of the online storefront," stated Thirstie's CEO & Co-Founder, Devaraj Southworth. "We certainly share a like-minded approach in paving the way for digital transformation in the spirits industry, while respecting the foundational principles our sector was established on."

Adult consumers in CA, CT, DC, FL, IL, MN, NJ, NY, WA markets can now purchase Benriach at shop.benriachdistillery.com.

About Thirstie

Thirstie is the leading e-commerce solution for beverage alcohol brands. Established in 2014 by Co-Founders, Devaraj Southworth and Maxim Razmakhin, Thirstie's patented technology increases online consumer interactions for the world's most iconic alcohol companies. Thirstie delivers a compliant end-to-end full customer experience with its e-commerce, retailer, data, and gift card solutions. Thirstie's national network of licensed retailers seamlessly fulfills online orders funneled through a branded webstore that are routed to them through the company's proprietary algorithm. Thirstie's suite of best-in-class data capabilities helps brands better understand and target their customers. In 2021, the company launched the industry-first alcohol branded gift card solution, enabling brands to further drive online retail revenue. For more information about Thirstie, please visit www.thirstie.com.

About Benriach

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky-making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavour possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savored.

Please Drink Responsibly. Benriach is a registered trademark. ©2022 Benriach. All rights reserved. Scotch Whisky 43% Alc. by Vol. Imported by Brown-Forman Beverages, Louisville, KY.

