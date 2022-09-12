Hepsiburada to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on September 28, 2022

ISTANBUL, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 16.00 İstanbul / 14.00 London / 9.00 a.m. New York time on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada220928.html

A replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com following the call.

The Company's results presentation will be available at the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on September 28, 2022.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of March 2022, we had seamlessly connected 44.2 million members and 82.9 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached over 32 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

