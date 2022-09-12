Genesis Financial Solutions announces the opening of its new headquarters in Beaverton

A leading service provider of credit cards continues to grow in the Portland Beaverton Area.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Financial Solutions, a leading service provider of non-prime credit cards, today announced that it has opened its new headquarters in Beaverton. The new office reaffirms its commitment to continue to grow in the Portland Beaverton area, where it was founded over 20 years ago.

Genesis serves over 5 million non-prime customers through the general purpose and private label credit card programs it manages for issuers. The new office consolidates local employees into a single-tenant location for optimal collaboration and allows the company to pursue its growth plans with a focus on the employee experience.

"We are very proud of what we have achieved in the past 20+ years as an Oregon-based company. Our team is very excited about the new modern office space that allows us to collaborate on solutions to meet our customers' needs," stated Bruce Weinstein, CEO of Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc.

The company's new location encompasses over 70,000 customized square feet that can seat over 250 people. To learn more about Genesis Financial Solutions, visit www.genesis-fs.com.

About Genesis Financial Solutions

Genesis Financial Solutions is a national leader in non-prime financing, serving over 5 million consumers through the Private Label and General Purpose credit card programs it services for issuing banks and working with over 500 merchant partners across 15,000 locations. The credit cards provide essential financing solutions to the underserved consumer, whether they are looking to buy from one of our retail partners or fund everyday purchases. The credit products are fair and transparent and come with the tools and services designed to help customers succeed.

