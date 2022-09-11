Free-Admission Sands Shopping Carnival Now Open - 3 Days of Family Fun During Mid-Autumn Festival at Cotai Expo

Sept. 10-12 event supports Consume for the Economy initiative

Free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers

MACAO, China, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Sands China Ltd. held an opening ceremony for the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival Saturday at The Venetian® Macao, officially launching the popular annual event with representatives from the government, finance and business sectors in attendance.

Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival Saturday at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo. The free-admission carnival is the largest sale event in Macao and is open to the public noon to 10 p.m. daily, Sept. 10-12 at Cotai Expo Halls A and B. (PRNewswire)

The carnival provides an ideal shopping and leisure hotspot for families under one roof, and aims to give back to the community by offering the best deals to Macao residents and tourists in order to stimulate domestic consumption and help boost the economy. It is the third year that Sands China is providing the shopping and leisure hotspot, after total visitation for last two carnivals exceeded 210,000.

The Sands Shopping Carnival is the largest sale event in Macao and is open to the public admission-free from noon to 10 p.m. daily, Saturday-Monday, Sept. 10-12 at Cotai Expo Halls A and B. Exhibitors were able to sign up for booths free of charge again this year. In all, the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival comprises over 530 booths and features a total of 8 exhibition zones across 21,000 square metres: Sands retailers; household products; family fun products; gourmet; healthy lifestyle; sports accessories; cultural, creative and IP; and kids fun.

Among its more than 260,000 products, the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival is offering 12,000 special daily MOP 1 items to spoil shoppers with a weekend shopping spree. As usual, Sands Cares Ambassadors are providing on-site support to local community organisations who have been invited to participate in the carnival, and are manning booths run by community organisations at the carnival as part of the company's ongoing support to social inclusion.

Free parking is available for exhibition-goers, and complimentary shuttle buses are running routes between the carnival and various points throughout the city: Luso International Bank Building at Nam Van, Fai Chi Kei Dai Win Supermarket South Entrance, Border Gate, and Hengqin Port (Macao side).

Sands China is once again implementing a series of strict sanitisation and safety measures to safeguard public health at the carnival and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. These include, among others: temperature checks upon entry; monitoring of crowd size to ensure a safe number of participants via headcounts at venue entrances; mandatory face masks and health code checks; socially distanced booths; regular sanitisation and cleaning of public areas and kids' facilities to ensure public hygiene; and disinfectants and hand sanitisers at all booths and at all carnival entry and exit points.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: "Originally scheduled for earlier this summer in July, the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival was postponed to September due to Macao's COVID-19 outbreak. As Macao navigates the unpredictable ups and downs of the pandemic, it is our responsibility to continue supporting the SAR government's economic revival initiative and the retail sector as we make efforts toward economic recovery. We also strive to support the development of local SMEs by providing them a free business platform in this largest sale event in Macao, with an objective to transform it into one of the significant events in the city. The last two carnivals were well-received and contributed to both the local economy and the community.

"Our thanks go to the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau for their support; event sponsors including Bank of China Macau Branch, ICBC (Macau), BNU, and Bank of Communications Macau Branch; our longstanding partner and co-organiser, the Macao Chamber of Commerce; and our exhibition service provider for their collaboration to make this event a success once again."

The carnival features a variety of shopping; gourmet food; and family-friendly entertainment, activities and games. Some highlights include:

Over 530 booths offering some of the best deals in town, including MOP 1 products and discounts of up to 90 per cent off from exhibitors

Bank of Communications Presents: Gourmet Area , offering a variety of gourmet choices

Bank of Communications presents: "Play and Fun" Kids Area , with inflatable slides, game booths, sports games and more

BOC Smart Kids Presents: Little Master Chef Workshop , a free food-prep and decorating activity for children, led by Sands China's food and beverage team, including pizza making, pork siew mai wrapping, and more

ICBC ePay Presents: Karaoke King Singing Competition 2022 , featuring adult and teenage categories; starts on Sunday, with award ceremonies on Monday

BNU Presents: Street Dance Competition 2022, providing young dance enthusiasts with a platform to showcase their talents, with teams of 3-8 participants competing on Saturday

The 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival is organised by Sands China Ltd., co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and sponsored by Bank of China Macau Branch, ICBC (Macau), BNU, and Bank of Communications Macau Branch.

The carnival's opening ceremony on Saturday was officiated by Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, representative of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Government of Macao SAR and director of the Macau Government Tourism Office; Yang Hao, deputy director general of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; U U Sang, acting president of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Chan Tze Wai, deputy director of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Tou Chi Iau, acting head of the Gaming Research and Liaison Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Chui Yuk Lam, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Stephen Ieong, managing director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Huang Xian Jun, deputy chief executive of ICBC (Macau); Priscilla Ieong, assistant general manager of BNU; Xia Ying, vice president of Bank of Communications Macau Branch; Dr. Wong; Grant Chum, chief operating officer of Sands China Ltd.; Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd; and Sean McCreery, senior vice president of resort operations of Sands China Ltd.

As always, the carnival accepts wireless payment methods including e-consumption vouchers issued by the government for the convenience of both local residents and tourists.

More information about the 2022 Sands Shopping Carnival is available at the event's official website at https://en.sandsresortsmacao.com/shopping/sands-shopping-carnival-2022.html.

