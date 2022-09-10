Natural Grocers® Invites Cheyenne, WY Community to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening at New Location on September 23rd, 2022

New space boasts 30% bigger footprint with sustainable building features and offers a larger selection, grand re-opening discounts, giveaways and festivities

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Cheyenne, WY store to a newly renovated and larger space Friday, September 23rd. At 8:20 a.m. Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony with Mayor Patrick Collins and Food Bank of Wyoming's Graham Brown at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Additional community leaders will help welcome the Cheyenne community into the new store at 8:30 a.m. with gift card giveaways, fantastic discounts, prize sweepstakes and more.

Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts in every department from September 23rd – October 31st, including Natural Grocers' 100% USDA certified organic produce. (PRNewswire)

"The Cheyenne Natural Grocers good4u® Crew has been proud to serve the community since the original location opened in 2010, which marked Natural Grocers' first store in Wyoming, followed by our store in Casper in 2011. We're excited to give our Cheyenne customers more space to shop, which also means new product offerings throughout all departments," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We're also thrilled to have several notable community leaders joining us for our festivities, including Mayor Collins and representatives from Food Bank of Wyoming, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Cheyenne City Council. We invite everyone to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience exceptional."

GRAND RE-OPENING EVENTS — SWEEPSTAKES & DISCOUNTS

Grand Re-opening events and discounts starting September 23rd include:

Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers : The first 150 customers in line on September 23 rd will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500 )! [i]

Prize Wheel: Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel on September 23 rd for a chance to win fun prizes. [ii]

Grand Opening Sweepstakes [iii] : From September 23 rd – October 7 th , customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

Special Grand Re-opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional discounts in every department from September 23 rd – October 31 st . [iv]

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power® Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vi]

WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its good4u Crew, the new store is 30% bigger and will feature a noticeably bigger product selection: particularly produce, refrigerated items and supplements. The contemporary layout will also include a Nutrition Education Center, which is a community space for in-store classes, recipe demonstrations and guest speaker events. Customers will enjoy a modern and efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the Cheyenne community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, healthy recipes for all diets and high product standards. Customers can enjoy access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

The Cheyenne community will continue to have the support of Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHC's) for their health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book a free session, which are currently available in person, via phone or video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

FOOD BANK OF WYOMING PARTNERSHIP

Known for its community outreach, Natural Grocers has partnered with Food Bank of Wyoming since 2013 for its "Bring Your Own Bag" program. Each time a customer brings their own bag, Natural Grocers donates five cents per shopping trip to the Food Bank, which provides food and necessities to people in need across the state.

"Natural Grocers has been supporting Food Bank of Wyoming since 2013. As the statewide food bank, we serve all twenty-three counties through 160 hunger relief partners. It's relationships like the one we have with Natural Grocers, plus being a part of the Feeding America network, which enables us to stretch every dollar donated into four meals. Every donation, whether big or small, truly ads up. When you shop at Natural Grocers and bring your own bag, you are joining the fight to end hunger," said Jill Stillwagon, Director of Development for Food Bank of Wyoming

September is also Hunger Action Month®, and the date of Natural Grocers' Grand Re-location (September 23rd) coincides with Hunger Action Day®. Graham Brown, the Development Coordinator from Food Bank of Wyoming will be onsite for the ribbon cutting ceremony and to accept a special donation of $2,500 from Natural Grocers to support Hunger Action Day and Wyoming communities facing hunger.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

