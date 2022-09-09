Nayax Announces 10 for 1 Reverse Share Split

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that its shareholders meeting has approved a 10-for-1 reverse share split of the Company's ordinary shares.

As a result of the reverse share split, each ten of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding ordinary share. The Company's shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the TASE Market commencing upon market open on September 11, 2022. Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be approximately 32.9 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anytime, anywhere. With global experience in serving the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers, payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Forward-looking statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

