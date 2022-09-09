CASE Construction Equipment Names Real Turf Solutions, of Fort Valley, Georgia, as the Winner of the 2022 CASE Kickstart Business Development Contest

Local landscaping business, which embodies CASE's commitment to being a company on the move & delivering real-world innovation, wins six-month use of a CASE CTL & a year of business mentoring

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some horsepower-enhanced news is breaking today in Fort Valley, Ga. (population 8,817) as CASE Construction Equipment named Terry McNair and his local Fort Valley landscaping company Real Turf Solutions the recipient of the CASE Kickstart business development program for 2022.

"We salute Terry for his entrepreneurial spirit, people-first approach and dedication to his entire team," says Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "Although we have more than 180 years of experience at CASE, we – like Terry – are making moves like a startup and creating solutions rooted in customer need. Through CASE Kickstart, we're honored to help the men and women who operate our equipment every day further their business aspirations and reach their dreams."

For McNair, the drive for meaningful change in his business started with a very real and personal experience. "My oldest son was diagnosed with cancer when he was 10 and we were told he'd never walk again. It changed my perspective and goals. Today he has been fully cured." After countless hours in hospitals and days away from his work, McNair's vision for his business, which is located 25 miles southwest of Macon, evolved. "We started to make changes. I hired a new management team and developed a culture of 'changing lives.' Everything has changed for the better since," he said.

As part of the grand-prize package, McNair will deploy a CASE compact track loader and attachment into his business for six months and receive one year of business consultation with Envisor Consulting. Owners Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy will take a deep dive into McNair's business through their proprietary Green Dot Operating System, which provides a roadmap that simplifies, streamlines and ensures organizational development success and long-term sustainability.

Equipment support, training and related counsel is being provided by Georgia-based CASE dealer Tidewater Equipment Company.

Four CASE Kickstart runners up were also named — each has earned a six-month online training subscription from Envisor Academy — Envisor's online education hub, which houses online education courses, seminars and workshops that will help the honorees apply proven landscaping business principles to their operations.

The four runners up are Darren Peters of Peters' Patio and Landscape (St. Kenyon, Minnesota), Ricky Parmar of Castleridge Landscaping (Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada), William Lindsey of Luxe Applied Sciences (Strasburg, Colorado), and Alex Mackay of Beaumack Solutions (Three Hills, Alberta, Canada).

For more information on CASE Construction Equipment, and its entire lineup of solutions and services for the landscaping industry, visit CaseCE.com/landscaping.

