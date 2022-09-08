Kroger Announces New Smart Way Product Line

Creates single opening price point brand identity

CINCINNATI , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today Smart Way, a new opening price point Our Brands product line. This line brings together 16 legacy brands into a single, easy-to-find identity.

"As our customers face an ongoing inflationary environment, we know they are looking to stretch their dollars further than ever before," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger's senior vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "Smart Way is an exciting, eye-pleasing product line that will be easy for customers to find. By adding a simplified opening price point brand strategy to Our Brands portfolio, we will further cater to every customer, every time."

Smart Way joins Kroger's carefully curated and extensive Our Brands portfolio, which also includes our namesake Kroger brand, Simple Truth, Private Selection, Home Chef and Heritage Farm among others. Consolidating a number of legacy brands will ensure customers searching for opening price point items will be able to easily find what they are looking for on the shelves.

"We are confident Smart Way will have something for everyone," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "From canned vegetables and bread to juices and staples, this new product line features the products families need to put an even more affordable meal on their table."

Customers can shop approximately 150 Smart Way products on shelves nationwide today, with additional items available in Fall 2022.

