Duke Energy Foundation invests nearly $100,000 for hunger relief in Indiana communities

Funding will help 25 community organizations increase their capacity to serve Hoosier families impacted by food insecurity

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations to help put food on the table for Hoosier families in need. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company's Indiana service territory.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Food is the most basic of needs, and there are organizations throughout the state that provide a lifeline to Hoosiers who may not know where their next meal will come from," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "They fill a vital role in the communities we serve, and we're committed to supporting their work to help increase food access for those in need."

One such organization is Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington, Ind. The nonprofit makes food donations available to over 100 area nonprofit organizations, including emergency food pantries, day care centers serving low-income children, youth programs, shelters, residential homes and soup kitchens. Each year, these agencies collectively serve 25,800 people in south-central Indiana.

"No one deserves to be hungry," said Julio Alonso, executive director of Hoosier Hills Food Bank. "Food insecurity persists as a significant problem, and our partner organizations often struggle to meet demand. We are grateful for the financial support of companies like Duke Energy that enable us to expand our capacity to serve those in need in our community."

The following organizations were awarded grants:

Bread of Life Food Pantry ( Decatur County ) – $1,500

Churches in Mission ( Morgan County ) – $1,000

Clay County YMCA ( Clay County ) – $10,000

Community Harvest Food Bank ( Adams , Allen , DeKalb , Huntington , LaGrange , Noble , Steuben , Wells and Whitley counties ) – $6,000

Dinner Before Bedtime ( Shelby County ) – $5,000

Fayette County Food Council ( Fayette County ) – $3,000

Fishers Youth Assistance Program ( Hamilton County ) – $2,000

Food Finders ( North-Central Indiana ) – $5,000

Food Finders ( Tippecanoe County ) – $11,000

Franklin County High School ( Franklin County ) – $2,500

Good Samaritan Food Pantry ( Decatur County ) – $1,500

Hamilton Heights Youth Assistance Program ( Hamilton County ) – $1,500

Hendricks County Food Pantry Coalition ( Hendricks County ) – $5,000

Hoosier Hills Food Bank ( Brown , Lawrence , Orange , Owen , Martin and Monroe counties ) – $10,000

Hope Southern Indiana ( Floyd County ) – $1,000

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard ( Monroe County ) – $1,000

Open Doors of Westfield ( Hamilton County ) – $1,000

Princeton Salvation Army ( Gibson County ) – $5,000

Riverview Health's Indiana Mothers' Milk Bank ( Hamilton County ) – $3,000

Rush County Community Assistance ( Rush County ) – $2,500

Salvation Army of Southern Indiana ( Floyd County ) – $10,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana ( Delaware County ) – $2,500

Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank ( Vigo County ) – $1,000

United Way of Knox County ( Knox County ) – $6,000

Western Wayne School Corporation ( Wayne County ) – $1,000

