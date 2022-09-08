COSMAX Group Introduces Inner-Outer Beauty Innovation in U.S

Exhibits Natural Ingredients Beauty Supplement in 2022 Supply Side West

Development of Innovation Through Skin Care & Color Cosmetics

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMAX NBT & COSMAX BIO of COSMAX Group, will showcase beauty supplements at Supply Side West, a natural product industry exhibition.

The trade fair will showcase two COSMAX exclusive ingredients: Agatri® and Rosemary Gold Extract: Sunmax®

Agatri® of COSMAX NBT, is an extract derived from Korean mint that promotes skin elasticity and wrinkle depth by aiding in collagen synthesis. The extract also improves skin moisturization by increasing the hyaluronic acid content in the dermis, making it an optimal ingredient for bridging internal and external wellness.

COSMAX BIO has developed Sunmax® that effectively defends skin from damage caused by ultraviolet rays. The 100% plant derived extract has completed clinical studies that demonstrate evidence in reducing inflammation and wrinkles that often stem from ultraviolet light damage.

Both ingredients were approved by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as individual approved ingredients for health functional foods containing skin health functions.

As the inner and outer beauty markets merge, it is essential to make use of ingredients that can support wellness within the body and on skin. COSMAX Group, being strong in formula innovation for both supplements and skincare has a unique edge and advantage pertaining to this market trend.

COSMAX WEST, primarily servicing the U.S. market, has been focused on developing cutting edge innovation through skincare, color cosmetics, and hybrid formulas. As the trend of the US market demands texture and sensorial innovation, COSMAX WEST aims to focus on transformative technologies in the beauty space.

In the skin care sector, a recent innovation developed for showcase at Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas was a breakthrough technology in the "peel off" mask category. The unique hydro jelly formula requires no mixing steps of powder and liquid, allowing for easier consumer use and eliminating excess packaging.

COSMAX WEST has also focused efforts in Clean Beauty by developing color cosmetic innovation with the same level of performance, but a more minimal and clean ingredient listing. One spearheading innovation has been the Plush Perfect Foundation: a complexion item completely free of silicones and PEGs, while offering the same level of performance and longevity on skin.

Other innovation areas of focus for COSMAX WEST in color have been shape shifting textures like the Gello Highlighter: a water based jelly luminizer that breaks onto skin and the Sun Butter hot pour bronzer that melts on skin contact to deliver color with a skincare feel.

