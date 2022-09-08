The new app will accompany the Convatec Ostomy Nurse Solutions app as part of the me+™ Support Program

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convatec is now offering an additional tool to support people living with an ostomy through the launch of the My Ostomy Journey app, which conveniently tracks ostomy-related activities without the hassle of keeping up with traditional paper checklists or diaries in the weeks and months following ostomy surgery. Some notable features of the My Ostomy Journey app include the ability to track daily fluid intake, discover new products, log pouch changes, and directly call ostomy product specialists and certified WOC nurses all from within the app.

Convatec Launches Free "My Ostomy Journey" App for Consumers

"Resources like the My Ostomy Journey app exemplify our goal of providing ostomy products and support for individuals living with an ostomy," says Jennifer Lassiter, Convatec Ostomy Senior Manager of Digital Marketing. "The Convatec Ostomy team will continue to expand our support offerings as our customers' needs evolve."

Free to download and use, the My Ostomy Journey app is the newest resource in the Convatec me+™ program, which is designed to help make the transition to living with an ostomy more comfortable and seamless through customer support, education, and product information. In addition to providing tools and advice like the me+ podcast and blog, the me+ program offers virtual Telehealth in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Similarly, Convatec introduced the Ostomy Nurse Solutions app in 2021, which allows healthcare professionals to select the right ostomy products for their patients, order and ship samples quickly, and sign patients up for the me+ program through their mobile device.

"The My Ostomy Journey app is the perfect complement to our Ostomy Nurse Solutions app, which is also free to download & use on any smartphone or tablet," continued Lassiter. "These apps will ensure both consumers and healthcare professionals have the latest ostomy resources and information at their fingertips."

About Convatec Group Plc:

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a FTSE 250 global medical products and technologies company, focussed on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion care. Group revenues in 2021 were over $2 billion. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in over 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our products provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. To learn more about Convatec, please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Logan Garrett

lgarrett@bouvierkelly.com

423-519-9979

View original content:

SOURCE Convatec