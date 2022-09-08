Campus Safe Buttons: A Panic Button Solution For Schools

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising need for safety in all aspects of the world, many states could look for solutions to optimize the security of places such as schools. Time-efficient solutions are essential to protect students and teachers in emergencies when lives may be at stake. With the use of panic buttons in the classroom, we can increase the safety of schools and avoid tragedy as seen in times of school shootings or other emergencies. By providing software that can quickly alert police of potential crises, we can save lives on campus.

REVLAB Technology LLC has developed a system applicable to schools across the country. Based on its original design for hotel safety, REVLAB's new Campus Safe Software can be applied to schools in order to optimize safety on campus. With a click of a button, the software is able to connect with emergency services alerting them that help is needed on campus. The system utilizes location-based services so that the exact GPS coordinates of the user will be shared with police so the on-scene assistance can get to the right area of the building immediately.

A statement from REVLAB's Client Operations Officer, Martin Demcak said…

"During an emergency, just one minute can make a huge difference. That's why our system prioritizes the speed of alerts. Our solution gives emergency responders GPS coordinates of the user so they can get to the right location as soon as possible."

How it works…

Press the Panic Button in the application Software checks the user's location and shares it with Emergency Services Software lets other users know that there is an incident ongoing On-Scene assistance arrives and is guided to the user's location

REVLAB remains ready to accommodate a growing need for safety in schools nationwide!

