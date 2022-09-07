Viracta Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted by the European Commission for Nana-val for the Treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

First orphan drug designation granted for Nana-val by the European Commission; fifth globally

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that the European Commission has granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to nanatinostat and valganciclovir (Nana-val), the company's all-oral combination product candidate, for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). This represents Nana-val's first ODD in Europe and fifth globally. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted Nana-val ODD for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, plasmablastic lymphoma, and Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified.

"This orphan drug designation acknowledges the high unmet medical need of this patient population as well as the potential of the Nana-val o offer therapeutic benefit to patients with recurrent peripheral T-cell lymphoma," said Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Viracta. "Patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma have few effective treatment options, particularly those with relapsed/refractory disease. Of note, Epstein-Barr virus is frequently associated with peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and reportedly confers a worse overall survival for patients. Following the conclusion of our Phase 1b/2 study, we are now continuing the evaluation of Nana-val in patients with relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma in our global Phase 2 NAVAL-1 trial, which is actively enrolling at sites across Europe, North America and Southeast Asia."

ODD in the European Union (EU) is granted by the European Commission based on a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medical Products (COMP). To qualify for ODD from the European Commission, a product candidate must be intended to treat, prevent, or diagnose a life-threatening or chronically debilitating disease that does not affect more than 5 in 10,000 people across the EU. In addition, there must be sufficient clinical or non-clinical data to suggest the product candidate may produce clinically relevant outcomes, and grounds to indicate it can provide a significant benefit over any currently authorized products. Receiving an orphan drug designation from the European Commission provides companies with certain benefits and incentives including clinical protocol assistance, access to a centralized marketing authorization procedure valid in all EU member states, reduced regulatory fees, and ten years of market exclusivity upon receipt of marketing authorization in the EU. The availability of market exclusivity is intended to encourage the development of medicines for rare diseases by protecting them from competition from similar medicines with similar indications, which cannot be marketed during the exclusivity period.

About NAVAL-1

NAVAL-1 (Nanatinostat in Combination with Valganciclovir) is a global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial. The trial, which will include patients with multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, is designed to evaluate the anti-tumor activity of Nana-val and enroll approximately 140 patients. The primary endpoint of the trial is objective tumor response rate as assessed by an independent review committee. If successful, Viracta believes this trial could potentially support multiple new drug application filings across various EBV+ lymphoma subtypes. The study employs a Simon two-stage design where a limited number of patients are enrolled into each cohort in Stage 1 and, if a pre-specified activity threshold is reached, additional patients will be enrolled in Stage 2. During Stage 2, Viracta anticipates discussing the preliminary results with the FDA and may amend the protocol to include additional patients as necessary to enable registration.

About Nana-val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir)

Nanatinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat is selective for specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, which is key to inducing viral genes that are epigenetically silenced in Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-associated malignancies. Nanatinostat is currently being investigated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an all-oral combination therapy, Nana-val, in various subtypes of EBV-associated malignancies.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

Viracta is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. Viracta's lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

