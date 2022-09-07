RevitaLash® Cosmetics Expands Retail Presence Launching Online and In-Store at Bluemercury

VENTURA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, leaders and innovators in the lash and brow category, are excited to announce their launch into multi-brand beauty and wellness retailer, Bluemercury in-store and online. This partnership provides an opportunity for RevitaLash® Cosmetics to reach even more consumers and provides greater access to its award-winning products.

Bluemercury is one of the nation's fastest-growing retailers with over 175 stores nationwide. With a focus on curating the best in luxury cosmetics, skincare, haircare, body care, and fragrances, Bluemercury offers an elevated shopping experience and is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and the best possible experience.

Starting September 1, 2022, RevitaLash® Cosmetics bestsellers will be available for in-store purchasing, including RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, Micellar Water Lash Wash Conditioning Eye Makeup Remover, and Double-Ended Volume Set Volumizing Primer & Mascara.

"At RevitaLash Cosmetics, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and the best possible experience when interacting with the brand," said Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "Bluemercury's focus on luxury beauty combined with their exceptional customer service makes them the perfect partner for Revitalash Cosmetics."

"We are always looking for the best and most innovative products to offer our clients," said Marla Beck, co-founder and CEO of Bluemercury." RevitaLash Cosmetics offers an amazing results-driven product collection, and we are excited to bring it to our customers."

In addition, a full assortment of RevitaLash® Cosmetics products will be available online at www.bluemercury.com and 20 select Bluemercury locations on the East Coast and Texas beginning September 1, 2022, with additional stores added through 2023.

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California]

Bluemercury is widely recognized as the nation's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and retail spa chain. Bluemercury was created as a haven for beauty lovers—a place for them to receive honest, expert advice and to find the best beauty products in the world, right in their neighborhoods. Bluemercury joined Macy's, Inc. through acquisition in March 2015. The retailer now boasts more than 180 specialty stores nationwide. For more information or to become a member of BLUEREWARDS, visit www.bluemercury.com and follow @bluemercury on social media.

