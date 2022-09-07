Prime Trust Launches Future Builders Brand Campaign: The Digital Economy is Just Getting Started

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , a leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced its new branding campaign "The Future Builders" to increase market awareness, improve brand equity and give recognition to the generation of builders and unseen developers who have pushed the crypto and decentralized finance industry forward.

"The Future Builders" campaign is focused on how Prime Trust enables crypto and fintech innovators to build their creations within a stable and strong foundation. Prime Trust's products and services help B2B2C businesses lead in their categories and pave their way to success despite a bear market. Over the past couple of years, the face of finance has changed dramatically, and Prime Trust has become a trusted and integral part of the fintech ecosystem.

"Prime Trust is trailblazing the future of finance with the vision to build a bridge between traditional and decentralized finance,'' said Lizzie Bildner, CMO, Prime Trust. "Over the past six years, we've seen dramatic shifts in what consumers are interested in, and our products and services are helping organizations meet these demands and bridge the gaps in their offerings. While our name is known throughout the industry, Prime Trust also knows our efforts are nothing without the innovations of the community. Whether it's an open-source developer or a Web3 aficionado, we believe that the unseen builders are the most important to our industry. We at Prime Trust recognize their achievements and are truly honored to work with them."

"The industry has a habit of speaking to the public about the evolution of finance as happening automatically, as though there aren't hundreds of people having to push our digital economy forward. We know this isn't the case," said Tom Pageler, CEO of Prime Trust. "There are countless professionals from every background actively working to create the new generation of financial services. These innovators are the backbone of what we do today. Our Future Builders campaign is a way to recognize the incredible, often unseen, people behind the adoption of DeFi."

According to a Prime Trust Market Research Survey that will be released in Q4 2022, fintech innovators are focused on three key findings:

Desire to work with a trusted and reliable vendor

Disruption of the the status quo and appeal that crypto is providing inclusivity in this new digital economy The need for speed and a fast time to market

This campaign addresses the current market conditions in crypto and the requirements of Prime Trust's customers. It is designed to make the audience feel like they are part of the larger crypto movement, and to deliver a brand campaign that resonates.

Some elements of Future Builders campaign include:

An evolved brand voice

New branding for creative assets

Executive interviews and blog posts

Updated booth designs

New employee swag

New slogans such as:

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

