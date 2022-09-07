Igneo Infrastructure Partners appoints Michael Ryder as partner and co-head of North American business to further drive expansion

NEW YORK , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a global infrastructure investment manager, has appointed Michael Ryder as a partner and co-head of the firm's North American business. Michael will join John Ma in spearheading Igneo's growth and expansion plans in the region.

Michael has significant investment experience in the infrastructure and private equity sectors. He was previously a senior managing director and head of Americas at OMERS Infrastructure, and a senior member of its executive management committee responsible for deploying more than US$10 billion of equity capital in the global renewable power, energy transition, digital, regulated utility, energy and transportation sectors. He also recently served as a senior advisor to Investcorp and previously held senior leadership and investment committee positions at Blackstone and Morgan Stanley.

Igneo invests directly in core infrastructure companies globally and sees significant investment opportunity In North America. As one of the largest direct infrastructure markets in the world, the region is a focus area for the firm's ongoing growth and expansion. In addition to hiring Michael, Igneo plans to double the size of its North American investment team by the end of this year.

Niall Mills, head of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, said: "In recent years we've had particularly strong global business growth, a testament to our partnership philosophy and relentless focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for our loyal clients. Michael's background in building infrastructure investment businesses and portfolio companies, along with his track record of capital deployment, will help us more rapidly build on this success in the important North American market."

Michael's appointment follows a successful period of activity in the U.S. for the firm. Over the last three years, Igneo has invested more than US$1.5 billion of capital in Terra-Gen, Rialto Bioenergy Facility and Patriot Rail, which recently announced the acquisition of Pioneer Lines.

John Ma, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America, said: "We've been steadily building our U.S.-based team and investment portfolio, creating a strong foundation for a larger business in a market with vast opportunity for infrastructure investment. Core infrastructure is an attractive sector in the current volatile financial markets and the recent Inflation Reduction Act provides further tailwinds. Michael's considerable experience will enhance our ability to deliver our core 'buy to build' investment strategy for the benefit of our clients."

Michael Ryder, partner and co-head of Igneo in North America, said: "It's a great time to be joining Igneo, which has already achieved impressive results in North America with several successful investments in the last three years, a global long-term reputation for building robust infrastructure businesses, and a strong investor focus. I look forward to working with John to harness Igneo's momentum to date and deliver additional value-accretive opportunities that meet our clients' investment objectives."

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mid-market infrastructure companies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages in excess of US$15 billion in assets as at June 30, 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world.

For more information, visit igneoip.com

