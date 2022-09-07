Enterprise Networking Magazine Names Velocity One of the Top 10 Network Management Solutions Providers of 2022

From Network, Data and Voice to Call Center solutions, Velocity's Managed Services enable companies to outsource management of their large, multi-location IT networks to the experts

HOLLAND, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, a rapidly growing provider of managed services nationwide with a blue chip customer base, has been chosen by Enterprise Networking magazine as one of the nation's top ten purveyors of network management solutions in its annual edition.

Velocity recognized as a Top 10 provider of outsourced network management solutions for multi-location networks like hotels, retail chains or restaurants. (PRNewswire)

"A Velocity customer could be a hotel, retail, or restaurant chain with numerous branch locations," said the magazine.

Velocity specializes in applying a wide range of its core networking services to meet the unique and acute needs of those companies who have a large, geographically dispersed 'network of networks'.

A typical Velocity customer could be a large hotel, retail, or restaurant chain or any entity with numerous branch locations that can literally number into the hundreds of sites. These networks often have complex management needs that can be more cost-effectively outsourced to Velocity while simultaneously improving quality of service and simplifying operations.

As the article explains, "…a one-stop-shop, the company offers a comprehensive suite of technology solutions and support services for the hospitality, retail, healthcare, entertainment…" and other industries. "The company covers the entire spectrum of network management needs, including everything from managing security platforms to providing Wi-Fi and VoIP solutions."

"Most companies who must maintain operations with these kinds of very large, connected networks find it difficult to meet those challenges with their internal IT resources," said Mark Walker, President and COO of Velocity. "They eventually realize that economies of scale are better realized with an outside vendor like Velocity who is built to meet those specific challenges. This recognition from Enterprise Networking is just the most recent evidence of the compelling value proposition we bring to the table."

Velocity can deliver end-to-end management services by leveraging a network backbone of 13 redundant data centers and 5,500+ certified technicians across the nation, along with 450 carrier agreements supporting its status as a CLEC in all 50 states. In addition to a full portfolio of managed services for IT networks, Velocity also offers Digital Signage, Digital/Mobile Advertising solutions, and related complimentary services to customers.

One of Velocity's more unique offerings is "no-charge" TEM, or Technology Expense Management, which Velocity delivers at no charge for guaranteed cost savings. TEM is a process for pro-actively managing wireless, voice, and data to eliminate duplicative telecom costs across networks, reducing risk and otherwise cutting telecom costs.

Velocity's portfolio of managed services also includes managed network and data services; voice services and solutions; call center services; on-site technician services; repair depot services; back office support; project management and media solutions; digital signage; advertising networks; and more.

About Velocity MSC

Velocity delivers customized IT managed services such as IT support, network management, voice and data connectivity, multinational data networking, on-site repairs and service, field project rollouts and implementations, free-to-guest TV and Wi-Fi solutions, digital signage and DOOH media solutions, and more in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Velocity is a privately held company with approximately 550 employees, 13 redundant data centers, 5,500+ certified technicians throughout the U.S., and 450 carrier agreements and is a CLEC in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.velocitymsc.com .

