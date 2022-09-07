Dr. Antonio Fojo Joins Imaging Endpoints' Scientific Advisory Board

Esteemed oncologist to advise on imaging efforts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE) announced today that Dr. Antonio Fojo was chosen to join their Scientific Advisory Board, a global group of leading medical professionals appointed to provide strategic insight and imaging-related expertise for optimizing the opportunity to demonstrate efficacy in clinical trials.

Dr. Fojo is currently a professor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the co-director of the Carling Adrenal Surgery Center, the world's largest endocrine surgery center. Known for his research toward reversing cancer chemotherapy resistance, Dr. Fojo's work in tumor growth kinetics (TGK) has been instrumental in advancing the field. His work has shown how a drug's anticancer properties are better demonstrated by tumor growth rate and fraction of tumor killed (as compared to indirect measures such as response rate or progression-free survival).

Dr. Fojo's expertise in adrenocortical cancer, thyroid cancer, and neuroendocrine malignancies — coupled with his involvement in the design, management, and interpretation of clinical trials — makes him particularly passionate about developing additional therapies and expanding treatment options for patients with these cancers.

Dr. Fojo is also particularly interested in the molecular basis of drug resistance and has been integral to several important discoveries in the matter, including the identification of molecular events shown to be influential in the treatment of ovarian cancer. Additionally, as a Principal Investigator for the Medicine Branch of the National Cancer Institute, he established a successful translational clinical program to develop therapeutic treatments for endocrine and neuroendocrine cancers.

Dr. Fojo's new board colleagues are an acclaimed group of clinical experts, including Daniel Von Hoff, M.D., F.A.C.P.; David Sidransky, M.D.; Elliot Fishman, M.D.; Bruce Cheson, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.A.S.; Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., PhD.; and Axel Hanauske, M.D., Ph.D., MBA. The Scientific Advisory Board leverages their expertise to advise Imaging Endpoints on the imaging design for global clinical trials wherein IE is providing its Imaging CRO services.

About Imaging Endpoints

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is one of the largest iCROs globally, and the largest focused in oncology. IE is passionately dedicated to its vision to Connect Imaging to the Cure. Every day, IE teams are advancing imaging science, technology, and services to bring curative technologies to humankind.

Having supported many of the most impactful new drug approvals in oncology, IE's experience spans the customization of imaging to facilitate regulatory approval in hundreds of trials across all phases of development. IE also provides additional data to support trial efficacy by integrating advanced imaging technologies such as CD8 imaging, tumor growth kinetics, radiomics, and artificial intelligence — areas in which over fifty peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.



