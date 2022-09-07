Docupace to Attend Leading Industry Events

Key company personnel to attend the WealthManagement.com WM Industry Awards, Futureproof and AdviceTech.LIVE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is excited to engage with home office professionals, financial advisors, and technology peers and partners at several industry-leading events in the coming weeks.

> WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (Sept. 8 in New York City, NY)

Several team members will help celebrate the best of what the wealth management industry has to offer at the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. The team is honored to be named a 2022 finalist in two categories – Compliance TRACKR™ for Compliance Technology and PreciseFP for Client Onboarding/New Account Opening Solution. Now in its eighth year, the WM Industry Awards program recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. More than 300 companies submitted a record-setting 900 nominations in 2022 — a testament to the value that firms place in the awards as a way to enhance their reputation, increase their brand recognition, and set their organization apart from the competition. In addition to the black-tie evening event, Docupace Chief Executive Officer David Knoch and Chief Marketing Officer Ryan George will participate in executive roundtable discussions held in the afternoon. Good luck team! More Event Info Here

> Future Proof from Advisor Circle (Sept. 11-14 Huntington Beach, CA)

When Matt Middleton and the gang throw the "world's first (and likely largest) wealth festival" on the beach in Southern California, you know Docupace is definitely going to be there. Covering future trends, current best practices and top tech for everyone in wealth management, Future Proof is set to "attract the world's most prominent and cutting-edge companies in finance, tech, and asset management." Docupace is proud to join other industry leaders as a founding Gen Zero Partner for the event. More Event Info Here

> AdviceTech.LIVE (Sept. 29 VIRTUAL EVENT)

The third annual edition of Asset-Map's one-day AdviceTech.LIVE conference, held September 29 (11a-6p EDT), will gather online more than 1,500 financial advisors, firms and students, as well as 20 leading wealth management technology firms, to discuss how advice technology can help empower large firms, advisors, and consumers to make better, more informed financial decisions. But that's not all.

AdviceTech.LIVE is truly about advancing the overall financial planning and advice industry. It's stated goal is to raise $50,000 (Fifty percent of all ticket sales will be donated) for the benefit of scholarship programs at Texas Tech University, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, FinServ, and the American College of Financial Services. Financial professionals or sponsoring companies interested in becoming involved can visit the AdviceTech.LIVE site to learn more.

