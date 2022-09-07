Accuray Partners with Swiss-based Genolier Innovation Hub to Bring Medical and Technological Advances to Patients Faster

Accuray Will Anchor Hub That Will Unite Companies From the MedTech, Pharma and Biosciences Sectors, Physicians and Scientists

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the company is joining forces with Genolier Innovation Hub, a fully-owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (SWX: AEVS), in support of a unique new approach to improving patient care. Genolier Innovation Hub will unite companies from the medtech, pharma and biosciences sectors, physicians and scientists, under one roof, with the goal of bringing medical and technological advances to patients faster. The Hub is expected to open in early 2024.

Genolier Innovation Hub will be located in the heart of the Genolier Healthcare Campus in Genolier, Switzerland. The facility will offer different workspaces to meet the varied requirements of the participants including operating rooms to support simulation-based training, bunkers with radiation therapy systems for training, R&D and demonstration, and meeting rooms equipped with the most advanced technologies to host seminars, workshops and events. Accuray will leverage the Hub as a global training center where customers will have the opportunity to obtain hands-on training and learn about advanced radiation therapy techniques – using its CyberKnife® and Radixact® Systems – from renowned faculty.

The CyberKnife and Radixact Systems are radiation therapy devices that have been proven to deliver highly effective treatments for a broad range of tumors almost anywhere in the body. The systems include advanced functionality that make it easier and more efficient to administer extremely precise radiation treatments, even to targets that move, providing the medical care team with options for managing the full spectrum of cancer cases, from routine to complex and initial treatment to retreatment, and neurologic disorders. The two systems are successfully being used at the Clinique Générale-Beaulieu in Geneva, and the Radixact System will also be used at the Clinique de Genolier, both being flagship clinics of the Swiss Medical Network, AEVIS's main shareholding.

"We are proud to lead the radiation therapy industry as an anchor for Genolier Innovation Hub. Our involvement is consistent with our focus on advancing patient care through investments in innovation in all aspects of our business, from our technology to clinical support and education," said Suzanne Winter, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. "We look forward to partnering with Genolier Innovation Hub to usher in a new level of collaboration that speeds the progress made in patient-centric care. This is a long-term commitment for both companies."

"Our philosophy is to put the patient at the heart of everything we do. This viewpoint is a key driver behind the new Genolier Innovation Hub which is designed to provide a forum for creating cross-sector relationships that drive unprecedented improvements in care," said Antoine Hubert, Chairman of the Board of Genolier Innovation Hub and Delegate of the Board of Directors of AEVIS Victoria SA. "Accuray shares our vision and I am confident that by working together we can create a model that sets a new standard in the healthcare industry."

About AEVIS Victoria SA

AEVIS invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), a Swiss private network of 21 hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure which is the owner of Genolier Innovation Hub building (to learn more, visit www.infracore.ch), Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). To learn more, visit www.aevis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Genolier Innovation Hub SA

Genolier Innovation Hub is a scientific and medical platform of more than 25'000 m² open to international health stakeholders in the fields of medtech, pharma, digital technologies and biosciences. Focusing on translational research, development and presentation of innovations and education, this Hub aims to be a central location for physicians, researchers, startups in the launch phase, companies specialized in medtech, pharma and biosciences, hospitals, clinics and educational institutions. This significant project is taking form, with the beginning of the construction in June 2021 and the grand opening scheduled for early 2024. To follow the progress of the construction site, there is a live-webcam available. Here is the video of the Genolier Innovation Hub, which is also available on the website and LinkedIn.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

