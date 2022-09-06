Who's Hiring?
PTC to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (Nasdaq: PTC) today announced that management will participate in the following conference.

(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/PTC Inc.)(PRNewswire)

   What: Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
   When: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 12:15pm ET

To view the webcast and replay please use the link below.

Webcast: https://investor.ptc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Please note that statements made at the conference are as of the date of the conference and PTC does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or the archived call. Matters discussed may include forward-looking statements about PTC's anticipated financial and operating results and growth, future financial and operating targets and expectations, as well as about the development of products and markets, all of which are based on current plans and assumptions. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to many risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PTC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PTC's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

About PTC 
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.
PTC.com     @PTC      Blogs

PTC Investor Relations Contact     
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com
investor@ptc.com 

PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301618698.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.