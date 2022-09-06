BDR Helps HVAC Companies Prepare for Management Transition with Live Training Event

BDR University's Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers will be held in Raleigh, N.C., in November

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will host its first in-person BDR University event in more than two years, in Raleigh, North Carolina, in November.

Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, a two-day live training scheduled for Nov. 2-3, is designed to help HVAC contractors position new leaders for success by preparing them for the transition from employee to management.

"Becoming a new manager is a challenge that requires new skills, new learning, and a new approach," said BDR head coach Chris Koch, who will lead Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers. "Simply promoting your top-performing technician, installer, or salesperson without training will not get the job done and only sets the employee and company up to fail. New relationships and dynamics demand new skill sets and strategies. Implementing steps to help new managers understand and embrace their new role offers long-term benefits that more than make up for the minor investment involved."

During Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, Koch will introduce essential skills and principles that help employees successfully navigate the transition to management, including how to:

Understand the difference between employees and managers and their roles in a company.

Manage new expectations from employees, co-workers, and business owners.

Implement time management, delegation, and prioritization strategies.

Develop an improved understanding of the profit and loss statements and how to calculate break-even and gross profit rates.

Measure success using the key financial metrics of installation and service.

Build a positive team culture.

Koch is a team-building leader with nearly three decades of vital hands-on experience in the HVAC industry, ranging from startups to companies with $60 million in sales.

For more information on BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com. For information about Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

